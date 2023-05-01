D. Medvedev launched an anti-Twitter campaign

“Seriously, we could do without Twitter,” he wrote on Monday telegram Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has deleted one of his last posts against the social network owned by Elon Musk. “After all, this is a foreign social network that works for the benefit of the American establishment. We have used it more cynically to target our propaganda.”

“Our main task is completely different: to inflict a crushing defeat on all enemies – including the Ukrainian Nazis, the US, their NATO allies, the wretched Poland and other Western nits,” he continued on the offensive. Current number 2 of the Russian Security Council. “Finally we want all our land back. Protect all our people forever. We will work hard for that.”