LIVE – War in Ukraine: Russians ‘incompetent’ to take Bagmouth, according to Q

A freight train derailed due to an explosive device
According to reports, the freight train derailed near the Russian-Ukrainian border telegram Bryansk Oblast Governor Alexander Bogomas. According to him, the accident occurred due to the detonation of an explosive device on the railway in Yunex district. He said in his post that there was no loss of life. What appears to be vandalism has not been independently confirmed. Russian authorities have said they are investigating the incident.
D. Medvedev launched an anti-Twitter campaign
“Seriously, we could do without Twitter,” he wrote on Monday telegram Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has deleted one of his last posts against the social network owned by Elon Musk. “After all, this is a foreign social network that works for the benefit of the American establishment. We have used it more cynically to target our propaganda.”
“Our main task is completely different: to inflict a crushing defeat on all enemies – including the Ukrainian Nazis, the US, their NATO allies, the wretched Poland and other Western nits,” he continued on the offensive. Current number 2 of the Russian Security Council. “Finally we want all our land back. Protect all our people forever. We will work hard for that.”
The increasing number of people after the attack on Pavlohrad
Russian bombings in the Pavlohrad district of Dnipropetrovsk region targeted an ammunition warehouse and apartment buildings and houses, injuring at least 34 people, including five children, regional administration official Serhiy Lizak said. Suspension, the Ukrainian state broadcaster. Two women are in intensive care.
More than 74,000 cases against Russian criminals
Since the invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, 2022, Ukrainian National Police investigators have opened 74,400 criminal cases for crimes committed by Russian troops and their allies. According to The said statement, 62,182 proceedings were opened under Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war), 9188 in accordance with art. 110 of the Criminal Code (undermining the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine), 2776 follows from art. 111-1 CCU (collective action) and 153 according to art. 111 of the Penal Code (sedition).
The Russians were unable to take control of Bagmouth
On the eastern front, the Bagmouth battle continues with “intense” fighting. “The situation is very difficult,” the commander of the Ukrainian ground forces, Colonel General Oleksandr Chirsky, said in a statement posted on Telegram on Monday. “At the same time, in some parts of the city, the enemy counterattacked by our units and left some positions.”
Despite heavy losses on the battlefield, new Russian units, including paratroopers and fighters from Wagner’s mercenary group, “continually were thrown into the battle,” he said. “But the enemy has not been able to take control of the city,” assured a senior army officer.
How Moscow wants to slow down a possible counterattack
“Since the summer of 2022, Russia has developed some of the most comprehensive systems of military defense the world has seen in decades,” the British Foreign Office said in its daily update on Monday. “These defenses are not only near the current front lines, but are dug deep into the areas Russia currently controls,” his services insist.
Security in Crimea, the occupied Ukrainian territory or the Belgorod and Kursk regions, has been strengthened, confirming “the deep concern of Russian leaders about the potential for Ukraine to make a major breakthrough,” the FCO said. “The work also appears to have been commissioned to feed the official narrative that Russia is ‘under threat’ from Ukraine and NATO.
A review of the last 24 hours
On Monday, May 1, fire rained down on several cities, including the capital of Ukraine, Kiev, where anti-aircraft defenses were activated. On the front lines, Wagner’s founder Yevgeny Prigojine warned Russia of the “tragedy” the Ukrainian counteroffensive represented. Highlights from the last 24 hours.
Dive into the front row
Volodymyr Zelensky’s forces are preparing a counterattack to face Vladimir Putin’s Russian army. According to Ukraine’s defense minister, preparations for these counterattacks are coming to an end. TF1’s 20H moved forward to ascertain the situation on the Russian side.
15 missiles were destroyed by the Ukrainian army.
On the night of Sunday to Monday, around 2:30 a.m. local time (1:30 a.m. in France), Russian forces launched a massive offensive against the country, according to Valery Salujny, the chief of the Ukrainian army. . “Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with their strategic aircraft” which launched “18 cruise missiles”. But the Ukrainian army was able to kill 15 people, a senior military official told Telegram.
Injuries and damage in the Dnipro region
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a Russian missile attack injured at least 25 people, including three children, regional administration official Serhiy Lysak said on Telegram on Monday. In the city of Pavlohrad, he specifically said, “19 multi-story buildings, 25 private houses, six schools and preschools, as well as 5 shops were damaged.”
One person died in a Russian bombing in the Kherson region
Russian shelling killed one person and wounded three others in Ukraine’s Kherson region, the local military administration said on Monday. “The Russian army targeted residential areas in populated areas of the region and an official building in the center of Kherson,” the head of the local military administration, Oleksandr Prokhudin, said in a telegram. “As a result of this Russian aggression, one person died and three people, including a child, were injured,” he added, adding that the city had been bombed eight times in about 24 hours.
kyiv was awakened by sirens
Ukrainians were woken Monday by warning sirens blaring around 4:30 a.m. in several cities, including the capital Kiev. The anti-aircraft defenses repelled the Russian missile attacks without damaging them, officials said.
