Ukrainian officials said three people, including a 12-year-old boy, were killed in Russian attacks in eastern and northeastern Ukraine.
Since the Kremlin offensive began on May 10, Moscow has made steady progress in these areas in recent weeks.
More than two years of war in Ukraine
Three people, including a 12-year-old boy, were killed in Russian attacks in eastern and northeastern Ukraine, where Moscow has continued to advance in recent weeks, Ukrainians announced on Monday, according to a new toll officials said.
Two people, including a 12-year-old boy, were killed and another wounded following Russian shelling on the village of Myhailivka in Donetsk region, regional governor Vadim Bilachin said in a telegram. Russian aircraft dropped two bombs 90 minutes apart, which damaged several houses in the city, he said.
Overnight Sunday into Monday, a Russian attack killed one person and wounded two others in the neighboring region of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine, where the Russian army recently captured several villages, said the region’s governor, Oleg Sinekopov. .
On Saturday, June 1, five full-size coffins draped in a French flag with the words “French Soldiers of Ukraine” were placed in front of the Iron Lady in Paris. In no time, 3 suspects were arrested and jailed.
About fifteen wives of Russian soldiers mobilized in Ukraine gathered in front of the Defense Ministry in Moscow on Monday to demand their return from the front lines and a meeting with the new minister, Andrei Belusov.
Lined up in front of the ministry’s gates, they held placards demanding their repatriation, according to pictures posted on Telegram by one of them, Polina. “It’s time for the musters to come home”, “I’m alone, I’m tired”, read some of the signs.
A sign appealed directly to the Minister of Defense appointed on May 12 to replace Sergei Shoigu: “Belousov Andrey Rimovich, talk to us, we are here”. Organizers said in a telegram that police ordered them to disperse and remove their signs.
Unlike the United States, France has not imposed a one-kilometer restriction on equipment supplied to Ukraine. If Paris allows Kyiv to use Russian soil, it is without perimeter restrictions.
Unlike the Americans, the French would not have given Kiev kilometer restrictions
A first strike on Russian territory with an American weapon?
US newspaper Forbes reported that Ukrainian forces fired HIMARS rockets near Belgorod, two days after the US gave the green light to attack targets in Russian territory near the Kharkiv region. Fourteen of the rockets were shot down by anti-aircraft defenses on Saturday, according to the Russian news agency Tass.
War in Ukraine: First attack on Russia by American weapons?
While he welcomes Washington's green light for attacks against Russian bases with Western military equipment, the Ukrainian president believes the limits set will prevent the neutralization of the Russian arsenal.
Strikes on Russian soil: Enough green light, according to Zelensky
A Russian rocket attack killed one person and wounded two others in northeastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, where Moscow’s forces launched an offensive in early May, the region’s governor said on Monday.
The strike struck at midnight, targeting damaged houses in the village of Slobojanske, southeast of the regional capital. “A man was killed, another man and a woman were wounded,” Oleg Synegoubov said in a telegram.
The Kharkiv region is targeted almost daily by Russian forces, who launched a ground offensive in the sector on May 10, seizing several areas.
The Ukrainian president will attend the G7 summit in Puglia, Italy, June 13-15, online or in person, his spokesman said. “I cannot confirm or deny that the president will physically participate in the G7 summit, but in any case, online or physically, there is no doubt that he will attend,” Serguii Nikiforov told Ukrainian television.
One of the main points on the agenda of the June 13-15 summit in southern Italy will focus on ways to use interests in frozen Russian assets to provide new aid to Ukraine.
China has denied “pressuring” some countries not to participate in a peace summit on Ukraine being organized in Switzerland, as Ukraine’s president accused this weekend. “Using the politics of force is not the style of Chinese diplomacy, (…) China’s position is open and transparent, under no circumstances will we put pressure on other countries,” he said, telling reporters.
An LCI team managed to get into the heart of the battle for Klichivka with a Ukrainian assault division. This small village of almost nothing was a strategic lock to slow the Russian offensive in the east.
Find the most important information from the last 24 hours here:
- A thousand people attended the funeral of a renowned journalist and volunteer nurse who was killed on the frontline at Central Kew on Sunday last week. Irina Chibuk, known as Cheka, was a 25-year-old paramedic who worked on a rotating basis in northeastern Ukraine.
- The Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday it had captured the small town of Umansk in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region. The small town, which had fewer than 180 residents before the Russian offensive began in February 2022, is located 25 km northwest of Donetsk, a larger regional city under Russian control.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused China of working to “block” countries from participating in a peace summit on Ukraine, which Beijing has criticized for Russia not being invited.
A new victory after the Russian offensive that began on May 10. The Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday it had captured the small town of Umansk in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, where its military had been on the offensive.
“Units of the Center Troop Group completed the liberation of the village of Umanskoye (Umanské in Ukrainian, editor’s note) in the Donetsk People’s Republic”The Russian Ministry pointed out in a press release.
Russian “progress” in “all tactical directions”
The small town of Umansk, home to fewer than 180 people before the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine in February 2022, is located about 25 km northwest of Donetsk, a large regional city under Russian control.
On Friday, the new Russian Defense Minister was welcomed by Andrei Belousov “Some Progress” carried out by his army in Ukraine “In all tactical directions”.
According to him, since January 1, 2024, 880 km² of Ukrainian territory has been captured by Russian troops. The Ukrainian army, short of ammunition and men, has been struggling for months, and Russia launched a new offensive in early May. A suburb of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second city.
War in Ukraine: After Washington’s Green Light, Will Western Weapons Attack Russia?
Russian forces continue to push in the east, especially in the direction of Pokrovsk, thirty kilometers northwest of Umansk. kyiv hopes that the impending supply of long-awaited Western munitions will help it regain a frontline advantage that has been in decline for months.
The US, which has so far refused to do so, this week gave Ukraine the green light to attack targets on Russian soil to defend the Kharkiv region under certain conditions.
