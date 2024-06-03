LIVE – War in Ukraine: Three dead, including 12-year-old child after Russian attack

Three people, including a 12-year-old boy, were killed in Russian attacks in eastern and northeastern Ukraine, where Moscow has continued to advance in recent weeks, Ukrainians announced on Monday, according to a new toll officials said.

Two people, including a 12-year-old boy, were killed and another wounded following Russian shelling on the village of Myhailivka in Donetsk region, regional governor Vadim Bilachin said in a telegram. Russian aircraft dropped two bombs 90 minutes apart, which damaged several houses in the city, he said.

Overnight Sunday into Monday, a Russian attack killed one person and wounded two others in the neighboring region of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine, where the Russian army recently captured several villages, said the region’s governor, Oleg Sinekopov. .