Live – War in Ukraine: Update the situation in the last 24 hours

Vladimir Putin warned on Tuesday of the risk of “severe consequences” if Western weapons were used to target Russian territory, as the debate reignited among Ukraine’s allies. Follow the latest information directly.

Emmanuel Macron favors strikes on rear platforms Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday raised the possibility of Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory with Western military equipment. This is a red line in this conflict that not all Western partners are willing to cross. International Update on the situation Vladimir Putin has warned against using Western weapons against Russian borders. “In Europe, especially in small countries, they must remember that they are states with a small territory and a very dense population,” he warned during a press conference in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. “This factor is a serious thing they should have in mind before they talk about striking deep into Russian territory,” he continued. “This permanent increase will have serious consequences.” Emmanuel Macron recommends “neutralizing” some sites. Speaking with President Olaf Scholes in Germany on Tuesday, the French president said, “We must allow them (Ukrainians, editor’s note) to neutralize the military bases from which the missiles were launched (…) , from the military bases Ukraine was attacked.” “If we tell them that you don’t have the right to reach the point where the missiles will be launched, in fact, we are telling them that we are giving you weapons, but you cannot defend yourself,” the French head of state said. “But we must not allow it to attack other targets and obviously civilian capabilities in Russia,” he said. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is returning to Moldova on Wednesday to show his support for the country’s western ambitions, which borders the European Union and Ukraine, at a time when Washington is worried about Russia’s advances in the region. Jim O’Brien, who is in charge of Europe at the State Department, announced that the head of US diplomacy should announce “a firm line of support measures”. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned the international community on Tuesday against war-weariness in Ukraine, which he said Russia was trying to create with “disinformation”. “Otherwise there will be no justice (…), otherwise the world will change because of people like (Vladimir) Putin.” Russia plans tax increases for high-income earners and businesses as Russia seeks additional revenue to fund the conflict in Ukraine, the finance ministry announced on Tuesday. Public spending has exceeded revenue by tens of billions of dollars since Russian troops entered Ukraine in February 2022, plunging the country into a significant budget deficit. The finance ministry has proposed to raise corporate tax from 20 to 25% and adopt new tax thresholds to generate more revenue. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala promised on Tuesday that Ukraine will receive in the coming days the first 155 millimeter shells purchased outside Europe as part of an international project initiated by the Czech Republic. This member state of the European Union and the Atlantic alliance are overseeing the collection of funds to supply ammunition to the Ukrainian army, which is facing a Russian invasion from February 2022. “Fifteen EU and NATO countries have already contributed more than 1.6 billion euros (to this project),” said Mr. Fiala said. See also The US has announced new military aid to Ukraine and economic sanctions against Russian officials Live Hello and welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to events in Ukraine.

