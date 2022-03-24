– Live – War in Ukraine: Volodymyr Zhelensky calls on world citizens to protest against Russian invasion.

On the 29th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, three SIMs – NATO, G7 and the European Union – are waiting for Western government and heads of state. Follow the latest information directly.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has issued a strong call to citizens around the world to protest against the Russian invasion of his country, a month after it began and just hours before a series of summits in Brussels on Thursday between Western leaders.

“Go forward with Ukrainian symbols to protect Ukraine, to protect independence, to protect life!” Mr. Zhelensky said via video message in English overnight from Wednesday to Thursday. “Meet in the squares, on the street, show yourself and ask yourself!” “Speak from your offices, your homes, your schools and your universities, demonstrate, demonstrate in the name of peace!” Hammered the president. “The world must stop the war”.

He further told the Russians: “If you can, leave Russia and do not pay your taxes for this war.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday that allowing Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the year – end G20 summit in Indonesia was “too far”.

Russia’s media regulator (Roskomnadzor) has blocked access to the News.Google online service, accusing it of accessing “false” information about Russia’s attack in Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported Wednesday.