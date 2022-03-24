March 24, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

– Live – War in Ukraine: Volodymyr Zhelensky calls on world citizens to protest against Russian invasion.

Rusty Knowles March 24, 2022 1 min read

On the 29th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, three SIMs – NATO, G7 and the European Union – are waiting for Western government and heads of state. Follow the latest information directly.

06:38

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has issued a strong call to citizens around the world to protest against the Russian invasion of his country, a month after it began and just hours before a series of summits in Brussels on Thursday between Western leaders.

“Go forward with Ukrainian symbols to protect Ukraine, to protect independence, to protect life!” Mr. Zhelensky said via video message in English overnight from Wednesday to Thursday. “Meet in the squares, on the street, show yourself and ask yourself!” “Speak from your offices, your homes, your schools and your universities, demonstrate, demonstrate in the name of peace!” Hammered the president. “The world must stop the war”.

He further told the Russians: “If you can, leave Russia and do not pay your taxes for this war.”

04:15

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday that allowing Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the year – end G20 summit in Indonesia was “too far”.

03:31

Russia’s media regulator (Roskomnadzor) has blocked access to the News.Google online service, accusing it of accessing “false” information about Russia’s attack in Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported Wednesday.

See also  “Even a child feels the epidermis war,” explains one psychologist

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Russian journalist killed in Kiev bombing

March 24, 2022 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

Zhelensky accused Renault, Leroy-Merlin and Aachen of being “sponsors of the Russian war machine.”

March 23, 2022 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

Live – War in Ukraine: Zhelensky will address the French parliament this Wednesday

March 23, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Jamaican Prime Minister says British island of royal family wants independence

March 24, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

A dinosaur bigger than a T. rex swam and hunted underwater

March 24, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

2022 March Madness Predictions: College basketball expert picks odds, streaks for Thursday’s Sweet 16 games

March 24, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Three new foldables from the Samsung Galaxy coming this year?!

March 24, 2022 Len Houle