May 10, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

LIVE – War in Ukraine: War crimes trial opens in France after AFP journalist’s death

Rusty Knowles May 10, 2023 1 min read

Death of French journalist Armand Sold

Agence France-Presse video coordinator in Ukraine Armand Soldin was killed in a Russian rocket attack near the besieged town of Baghmoud in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday afternoon.

Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to him in the evening. “An Agence France-Presse journalist, one of our comrades, Armand Soldin, was killed in Ukraine. From the first hours of the conflict, with courage, he was at the forefront of establishing the facts. To inform us,” he tweeted. French President.

Shortly afterwards, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry offered its “sincere condolences to his family and colleagues”, adding on the same social network: “He devoted his life to reporting the truth to the world”.

“The world owes Armaan,” and White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre, responded for her role to “another 10 reporters and media personnel” who covered the conflict. “Our hearts go out to the family of Arman Soldin, who lost his life today on the front lines of war in Ukraine, and to his colleagues at the AFP,” he said in a statement. The foundation of a free society”.

For his part, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said he was “devastated” by the news of the journalist’s disappearance.

See also  Progressive San Francisco District Attorney fired

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Evacuation of civilians to safer areas of the country continues

May 10, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Washington Announces Neutralization of Russian Spyware Known as “Snake”

May 10, 2023 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

The National Assembly wants the Wagner group to be added to the EU’s list of terrorist organizations

May 9, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

The Egyptian broadcaster makes his own doc with the fair-skinned Cleopatra

May 10, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

The Webb telescope is spying for evidence of hidden planets around a nearby star

May 10, 2023 Cheryl Riley
8 min read

MLB Trends: Cardinals’ snap problem, Dodgers stolen issue, baseball’s least powerful team

May 10, 2023 Joy Love
1 min read

Sources said the EU’s decision to dump Microsoft $69 billion Activision deal is expected to reach May 15.

May 10, 2023 Len Houle