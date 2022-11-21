LIVE – War in Ukraine: WHO warns of winter ‘threatening the lives’ of millions

Russia and Ukraine on Sunday accused each other of bombing the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, located in southern Ukraine and occupied by the Russian military. For months, Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for bombings at the base, close to the front lines.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Raffaele Grossi, assessed the weekend strike as – “A good dozen“- were”Totally intentional, targeted“, without taking responsibility for Russian or Ukrainian forces, determined the situation “very serious”, In an interview with French channel BFMTV. “Stop this madness (…), the situation is very serious“, he lamented.

»read more – Nuclear risks in Ukraine: What are the worst accidents?

For the Russian Ministry of Defense,The kyiv regime has not stopped its provocations to create a catastrophic threat at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant“. On Saturday and Sunday, Ukrainian forces shot more than 20 peopleLarge caliber shellsat the plant, the ministry’s press release said.

These specifically detonated between power blocks number 4 and 5 and targeted a “ceiling”.Special buildingAccording to the same source, these blocks are located near. this “Special building“It is home to a nuclear fuel storage facility,” Renat Kartsa, an official at Russian nuclear power producer Rosnergodom, was quoted as saying by the Russian official agency TASS. “Despite these blasts,The amount of radiation in the area of ​​the plant is within the standard“, underlines the press release of the Russian Ministry of Defense.