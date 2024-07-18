Russia pledged yesterday that it was ready to work with “any” US president as long as it was “ready to engage in fair dialogue and mutual respect”. Statement signed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a press conference at the UN.

“We will work with any American president, any American president who is elected by the American people and is willing to engage in fair dialogue and mutual respect,” he said when asked about the U.S. presidential election and its potential outcome.

Donald Trump, who promised to end the conflict in Ukraine in May 2023 “within 24 hours” if he returns to the presidency of the United States, continues to be attacked by the Democratic camp. “We worked with President Trump,” noted Sergey Lavrov. He added that although the United States had taken “extensive sanctions” against Moscow during his presidency, “at that time, there was a high-level dialogue between us and Washington. At this time, there is no dialogue,” he added.