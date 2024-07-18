July 18, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

LIVE – War in Ukraine: Zelenskiy, Charles III in UK scheduled for European summit

Rusty Knowles July 18, 2024 1 min read

Russia pledged yesterday that it was ready to work with “any” US president as long as it was “ready to engage in fair dialogue and mutual respect”. Statement signed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a press conference at the UN.

“We will work with any American president, any American president who is elected by the American people and is willing to engage in fair dialogue and mutual respect,” he said when asked about the U.S. presidential election and its potential outcome.

Donald Trump, who promised to end the conflict in Ukraine in May 2023 “within 24 hours” if he returns to the presidency of the United States, continues to be attacked by the Democratic camp. “We worked with President Trump,” noted Sergey Lavrov. He added that although the United States had taken “extensive sanctions” against Moscow during his presidency, “at that time, there was a high-level dialogue between us and Washington. At this time, there is no dialogue,” he added.

See also  LIVE - War in Ukraine: Before US Congress, Zelensky asks for new funding

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Re. War in Ukraine: Explosions Heard in Kiev, Entire Territory ‘Under Threat of Missiles’, Air Force Warns
6 min read

Re. War in Ukraine: Explosions Heard in Kiev, Entire Territory ‘Under Threat of Missiles’, Air Force Warns

July 18, 2024 Rusty Knowles
Hezbollah threatens new attacks if Israel continues to target civilians
6 min read

Hezbollah threatens new attacks if Israel continues to target civilians

July 17, 2024 Rusty Knowles
Human Rights Watch report rejects Hamas denial of October 7, 2023 attack
2 min read

Human Rights Watch report rejects Hamas denial of October 7, 2023 attack

July 17, 2024 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2024 Emmy Nominations: ‘The Bear’ Sets New Record for Comedy
4 min read

2024 Emmy Nominations: ‘The Bear’ Sets New Record for Comedy

July 18, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
Uncovering the secrets of LUCA, the oldest life form on Earth
4 min read

Uncovering the secrets of LUCA, the oldest life form on Earth

July 18, 2024 Cheryl Riley
Paul Skinis was the talk of the All-Star Game, but Jarren Duran won the MVP award.
5 min read

Paul Skinis was the talk of the All-Star Game, but Jarren Duran won the MVP award.

July 18, 2024 Joy Love
I think this is the best binocular deal I’ve seen on Amazon Prime Day this and it ends at midnight!
2 min read

I think this is the best binocular deal I’ve seen on Amazon Prime Day this and it ends at midnight!

July 18, 2024 Len Houle