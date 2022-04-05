Live – War in Ukraine: Zhelensky will speak at the UN Security Council on Tuesday

Ukraine: Denmark expels 15 Russian ambassadors for spying
After Poland, Lithuania, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and more recently France, the list of countries expelling Russian ambassadors continues to grow. Denmark on Tuesday announced the expulsion of 15 Russian ambassadors for spying.
Ukraine: Russia’s ambassador to the UN says Bautza’s assassination was “a stage”.
The war in Ukraine began 41 days ago, and Massacres in Bautista The reason for the Russian forces is said to be that the Kremlin continues to talk about the “stage” displayed by the words of Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzia.
A spokesman said the ICRC team detained in Ukraine had been released
An International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) team detained by police on Monday in an area controlled by Russian troops near Mariupol in Ukraine was “released overnight,” an ICRC spokesman said.
The group arrested in Mankush, 20 kilometers west of Mariupol, is “now continuing to focus on humanitarian evacuation operations,” a spokesman said, adding that the incident “shows the transition and complexity of the operation.”
Ukraine: “No environment has been saved,” according to the Irfin Municipal Councilor on BFMTV
Taras Vyazovchenko, who was summoned to Lice Toussaint this Tuesday morning, a municipal councilor from Irpin, spoke of the situation in the newly liberated city: “No district has been saved in Irpin. Destruction is more important than Boutcha.”
Ukraine: How to define the Bautista massacre?
With international outrage and condemnation spreading, the Bautista assassination could be the focus of a legal battle over whether or not the Russian military’s actions are genocidal.
>> Our full article
Ukraine: Russia’s ambassador to France summoned to Kwai d’Orsay on Tuesday.
Russia’s ambassador to France was summoned to Kwai d’Orsay on Tuesday to announce the expulsion of diplomats who have acted contrary to France’s security interests, BFMTV learned from diplomatic sources.
As a reminder, France announced on Monday its intention to expel 35 Russian embassy officials from its territory.
Ukraine: Russia has been accused of war crimes
The massacre in Putsa has become a symbol of Russian abuse on the Ukrainian front. Prior to that, the Kremlin had been charged with war crimes, particularly for its use of phosphorus bombs.
>> Our full article
Zhelensky: “The number of victims of the invaders in Porodianka may be even higher”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Russia will “try to cover up traces of their crimes” after several bodies of civilian clothing were found in Boutcha, near Kyiv. “They did not do it on Boutcha when they retreated, but in another region it was possible,” Zelensky said in a video message.
“Reports already indicate that the number of victims by the occupiers in Borodianka and other liberated cities may be even higher. In many villages in the liberated districts of Kiev, Chernihiv and Sumi, the occupiers carried out acts unseen even by the locals during the Nazi occupation 80 years ago.”
Exodus of Russian diplomats: Medvedev seeks a response from Moscow
France has decided to expel dozens of Russian ambassadors under a new embargo in consultation with other European countries. And former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev wants Moscow to do the same against the West.
The answer [de la Russie] It will be balanced and bilateral, “he wrote in a telegram. According to the Reuters news agency.
“If this continues, [il faudra] Knock on the door of Western embassies (…) It will be cheaper for everyone. Then we will only look at each other (…) through the riflescope. “
The United States wants to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council this week
The United States and the United Kingdom on Monday called for a “suspension” of Russia from the UN Human Rights Council in response to images of the Ukrainian city of Bootsa, where several bodies were found after Russian troops withdrew.
According to Wahington, the UN is expected to make a decision on the suspension. Russia responded by describing the move as “unbelievable” and ruled that it would not facilitate “peace talks” between the Russians and the Ukrainians.
New pictures of Mariupol destruction
Almost all parts of the port city in southeastern Ukraine have been leveled for more than 40 days since the start of the war.
Fear of a “massive attack” in eastern Ukraine
Its governor said in a video message on Monday that Russian forces were preparing for a “massive offensive” against Ukrainian troops in the Lukansk region of eastern Ukraine.
The situation across Ukraine-controlled Donbass (east) is “tense”, where the army is ready to confront Russian forces and civilians must leave without delay, the governor of the region had previously announced.
>> Our full article
Fugitive Kiev residents have been urged not to return ‘for now’
Residents of Kiev who fled the Russian invasion were warned on Monday by the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitaly Klitschko, not to return for “at least a week” because Russian bombings could still take place there.
“We did not rule out the possibility of a rocket launch. Yes, our air defense is working properly. But anything can happen. So I urge people to wait now and not come back,” he said in a telegram.
Zhelensky will address the UN Security Council
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the UN on Tuesday. He will speak before the Security Council, where Russian forces are near Kyiv, especially after the assassination of Boutcha on Monday.
The leader, who has condemned “war crimes” and “genocide” after the renovation of dozens of civilian bodies in Bautista and other areas near the Ukrainian capital, will intervene in the Security Council for the first time since invading his country. Russia points to the United Kingdom as the current head of the United Nations.
>> Our full article
Good morning everyone!
Welcome to this live dedicated to the 41st day of the war in Ukraine.
