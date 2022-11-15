LIVE – Zelensky believes it’s “time” to end Russia’s “destructive war” ahead of G20

After withdrawing from Kherson, the Russians reportedly designated the port of Henisesk as the new capital of the occupied territory.
This Tuesday, the British Ministry of Defense’s intelligence agency released its daily briefing on the conflict in Ukraine.
According to London, after Russia pulled out of Kherson last week in the face of Ukrainian advances, Moscow has designated the port of Henisesk as the new capital of the occupied region.
“With the abandonment of the city of Kherson, Russia has designated Heniysk as the “temporary capital” of the occupied region. Moscow will certainly re-establish military command units in the region”, London assures.
The choice of Henicheski was explained because the city was “well situated to coordinate operations against possible Ukrainian threats from Kherson, west or from Melitopol to the north-east, but also to receive reinforcements from the Crimea. Also, it reassured the British that it was currently out of reach of the Ukrainian artillery which had done so much damage against the Russian command”.
Residents of the liberated city of Kherson are still without electricity
On Twitter, Anton Zerashchenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, posted a photo taken in Kherson, which was recovered from the Russians last week and where Volodymyr Zelensky went on Monday.
In this picture, about ten mobile phones are placed on the ground and are being recharged.
“Instead of a thousand words. Gerson. No electricity for six days. People charge their phones from an electricity generator brought by a volunteer in the main square,” he said.
Macron asked Xi Jinping to invite Putin to ‘come back to the negotiating table’.
During his meeting with the Chinese Premier At the G20 summit this Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron asked Xi Jinping to mediate with Vladimir Putin.
Elysée notes that Emmanuel Macron “asked Xi Jinping to invite Putin to return to the negotiating table.”
Xi Jinping “resolutely opposes the use of nuclear weapons and supports de-escalation and a ceasefire,” the French president says.
Zelensky pleaded before the G20 to extend the grain deal
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pleaded before the G20 on Tuesday for an “indefinite” extension of a deal allowing Ukrainian grain exports that expires on Friday.
“Our initiative for grain exports should be extended indefinitely, no matter when the war ends,” he said via video conference behind closed doors ahead of the Bali summit.
An agreement negotiated in July under Turkey made it possible to deliver about 10 million tons of grain, and he proposed that it be extended to two Ukrainian ports.
At G20, Zelensky says it’s time to end Russia’s ‘devastating’ war
In a video address to G20 heads of state and government gathered in Bali, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that “it’s time” to end Russia’s “devastating” war.
“I firmly believe that it is time to stop Russia’s destructive war,” he said.
At G20, Zelensky says ‘no excuse for nuclear threat’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday condemned Russia’s “frantic threats to use nuclear weapons” ahead of the G20, saying there “can be no excuse for nuclear threats”.
“The same goes for the insane threats to use nuclear weapons expressed by Russian officials. There can be no excuse for nuclear threats,” he said, according to an English translation of his speech. He was addressing the Bali summit, which was consulted by AFP. “G19”, apparently excluding Moscow.
Indonesia calls on G20 to ‘stop fighting’
Indonesian President Joko Widodo called on the G20 on Tuesday to “end the war”, warning of the risk of a “new cold war” as he opened a summit of major world economies dominated by Russian aggression in Ukraine.
“Being responsible means ending war,” he said at the opening ceremony of the meeting on the Indonesian island of Bali.
“We must not divide the world into camps. We must not allow the world to enter a new Cold War,” he added.
