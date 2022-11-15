LIVE – Zelensky believes it’s “time” to end Russia’s “destructive war” ahead of G20

9:37

This Tuesday, the British Ministry of Defense’s intelligence agency released its daily briefing on the conflict in Ukraine.

According to London, after Russia pulled out of Kherson last week in the face of Ukrainian advances, Moscow has designated the port of Henisesk as the new capital of the occupied region.

“With the abandonment of the city of Kherson, Russia has designated Heniysk as the “temporary capital” of the occupied region. Moscow will certainly re-establish military command units in the region”, London assures.

The choice of Henicheski was explained because the city was “well situated to coordinate operations against possible Ukrainian threats from Kherson, west or from Melitopol to the north-east, but also to receive reinforcements from the Crimea. Also, it reassured the British that it was currently out of reach of the Ukrainian artillery which had done so much damage against the Russian command”.