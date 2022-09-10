Liz Truss Pledges Allegiance to King Charles III During an Extraordinary Session of Parliament

Find all of our live #ELIZABETH_II here

: Hello @clarity, Funeral of Elizabeth II The announcement of his death will take place around ten days after the announcement, but at this stage the exact date of the ceremony is yet to be confirmed. We will of course keep you posted as soon as we get more information on the matter. The day of this funeral will be a public holiday in the United Kingdom.

: Hello francinfo, do we have the date of the funeral?

: How did the beginning of King Charles III unfold the day after his mother Elizabeth II died? BBC Coming back to movies In the first steps of the new British sovereignty, between the walk and the first talk.

: 14 hours and a few minutes, we will make a new update on news:

Charles III was official He was declared king this morningAt St. James’s Palace, London. “This is a heavy burden that I bear today and will devote the rest of my life to.” declared while taking oath. Follow our life.

Ukrainian forces They claim to have entered KubianskA key city for the Ukrainian counter-offensive towards Kharkiv in the east of the country.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who has visited Pakistan, which has been hit hard by catastrophic floods, “Pakistan and other developing countries are paying a terrible price for the instability of big emitters that continue to bet on fossil fuels”.

France Proper qualification 87-86 victory over Turkey this afternoon to advance to the quarterfinals of EuroBasket. The Blues face either Serbia or Italy on Wednesday.

: “To Queen Elizabeth who defended the values ​​of peace, freedom and democracy. To France’s best friend, who throughout his reign has pledged to strengthen the ties between our two countries”



: “To France’s best friend, he promised to strengthen ties between our two countries throughout his reign.” Former French President Francois Hollande signed Elizabeth II’s obituary at the British Embassy in Paris this morning.

: Hello @AgnesIndeed, the coronation of Charles III may take place Over several weeks or months, because it required a considerable amount of preparation (over a year for Elizabeth II). A much bigger coronation than the Proclamation is to take place at Westminster Abbey. In 1953, 8,251 guests attended the coronation of Elizabeth II.

: What’s the difference between the proclamation ceremony this morning and the coronation ceremony much later?

: All over the world, leaders and artists Many paid their respects For Queen Elizabeth II, the day after her death. “I am 75 and have known her forever. I’m sad because she won’t be here anymore“, said British singer Elton John on stage.

: Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses “Congratulations Sincerely” On the occasion of the announcement of the new sovereign of the United Kingdom, Charles III, his accession to the throne. “I wish your majesty success, sound health and all the best”he said in a cable, according to a Kremlin statement.

: You can (re)watch the Proclamation on the balcony of Saint-James’ Palace, followed by the song God save the king and 41 cannon balls were fired at London for Charles III’s accession to the throne.

: A total of 41 cannonballs were fired to mark Charles III’s accession to the throne. The proclamation, placed on the balcony of St. James’s Palace, was widely applauded by the public who attended the event.

: The proclamation of the new King Charles III is now read from the balcony of St James’s Palace in London, followed by cannon shots and the anthem. God save the king.





: At noon, we will make a new update on this message:

Moscow sent reinforcements yesterday towards Kharkiv area, while kyiv is conducting a counter attack there. The Ukrainian military says it has captured 30 locations in the region of Ukraine’s second city.

A policeman shot dead a 24-year-old man after refusing to comply, Wednesday in Nice (Alpes-Maritimes). Charged with intentional violence resulting in deathNo intention of giving it away.

: Here is Charles III’s full speech after being declared king by the Cheral Council:

: First walk, first audience, first talk… Francinfo looks back The first steps of the new king, Charles IIIFollowing his mother’s death.

: King Charles III has just been sworn in. Queen Consort Camilla and Prince William also signed the proclamation signed by the sovereign at the end of his speech.

: “It is a heavy burden that I bear today and to which I will devote the rest of my life.”

: “My mother set an example of life, self-sacrifice and service. Despite the tragedy, we cherish this life.”

After being crowned King, King Charles III speaks at St James’s Palace.

: Members of the Privy Council have arrived in another room of St. James’s Palace, where they will meet King Charles III. You can follow this ceremony regularly in our lives.

: The Council of Accession brings together the Privy Council, but also senior politicians, bishops, dignitaries of the City of London and Commonwealth ambassadors. The ceremony takes place in the presence of Queen Consort Camilla, who signed, went, DeclarationWilliam is the new heir to the throne.

: The declaration can be seen in full in the video:

: “In happy memory of Prince Charles Philip Arthur George, by the death of his late mother, we do publicly declare with a loud voice, that our Lord Charles the 3rd, by the grace of God, is King of Great Britain and the North. Ireland, St James’s Palace Access Council says. “God bless his majesty.”

: Current Prime Minister Liz Truss and former British heads of government are at St James’s Palace for the announcement.

: Charles III will soon be officially crowned King at St. James’s Palace in London. You can follow this notification in our lives.

: This afternoon, King Charles III will receive Prime Minister Liz Truss and several members of her cabinet. He will hold talks with opposition leaders before taking on the Westminster dean. Charles III must also speak with the Archbishop of Canterbury.

: Hello @alexon37Explained by Guardian (in English), Charles III will be proclaimed King by the Accession Council at 10am local time or 11am Paris time. The proclamation was to be read on the balcony of the Palace of Saint-James at 11 a.m. or noon, Paris time.

: Bejere, can you tell me the time of King Charles III’s proclamation, some media say 11am french time and others noon…knowing London has a time difference -1h thanks 🙏

: This morning, the British press is devoting its headlines to Charles III’s first speech, during which he pledged to serve the English until the end of his life, and paid tribute to his mother. The Daily Telegraph thus retaining this sentence from the text: “To my dear mother, thank you”.

: “Birth of a King”, In turn the topic send midi, when South West And Pickard Courier Underline the main challenge awaiting Charles III: that “arrest” British people.

: The death of Elizabeth II and the introduction of new monarch Charles III are front page news this morning. the world Allocates its first page “Queen of a Century”, when freedom Reflecting on the challenges that await his son as the head of a kingdom “Weakened”.

: Who were Charles II and Charles 1st?

: Like his mother, Prince Charles, who became Charles III, changed over the course of his life An icon of pop culturein between the simpsons, Prince And so on crown On Netflix.

: Charles Philip Arthur George Mountbatten-Windsor, aged 73 became Charles III. During his first speech as sovereign last night, Elizabeth II’s eldest son pledged to serve the British for the rest of his life, taking up the pledge his mother made when he turned 21. Return Of course of the king, the prince, between family scandals and commitment to ecology.





(Daniel Leal/AFP)

: This morning, Charles III will be officially crowned King at St James’s Palace in London. The proclamation will be read on the balcony of the palace, but will also be read in Trafalgar Square and later in the Royal Exchange. Parliament will take the Pledge of Allegiance and then give its condolences two days after Elizabeth II’s death. Later in the afternoon, Charles III will receive the Prime Minister and key ministers.

: 9 hours and a few minutes, here is the first point of the message:

• after that First speech sovereign, King Charles III He will be officially announced as King at a Council of Accession meeting in London this morning. The ceremony will take place at St James’s Palace, followed by a public reading of the Proclamation on the balcony at 11am. Follow our life.

• Moscow sent reinforcements yesterday towards Kharkiv area, while kyiv is conducting a counter attack there. The Ukrainian military says it has captured 30 locations in the region of Ukraine’s second city.

• European Energy Ministers A “General Direction” Increase in gas and electricity prices should be curbed. They asked the European Commission to prepare within a few days “A solid and solid project”.

A policeman shot dead a 24-year-old man after refusing to comply, Wednesday in Nice (Alpes-Maritimes). Charged with intentional violence resulting in deathNo intention of giving it away.