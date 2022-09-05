Liz Truss succeeds Boris Johnson, a free trade ideologue in the UK

Liz Truss at a meeting in Birmingham on August 23, 2022. Rui Vieira / AB

Quiet side streets, rows of villas in yellow Yorkshire stone, a sprawling schoolhouse hidden in greenery, a few elegant pubs… north of Leeds, the Roundabout district contrasts sharply with the former textile industry of this Midlands metropolis. A capital that has become an active business and university center, but without charm.

It is in this capitalist region that the Foreign Minister, Mary Elizabeth Truss, 47, the new British Prime Minister, leader of the Conservative Party, was elected by members on Monday, September 5. – who will be appointed to Downing Street by Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday – spent her teenage years. A studious student after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May, the third woman – and third Conservative – attended the Rounday School, a prestigious public institution, before securing a place at Oxford University, a preferred PPE (Politics, Philosophy, Economics) , a frequent royal route through the corridors of power.

read more: The article is reserved for our subscribers United Kingdom: Boris Johnson’s primary for successor cut off from British concerns

In July, the primary triggered the start of the Conservative Party By the fall of Boris Johnsonexpelled by its own representatives, After “particate”.Liz said she was educated “In the Heart of the Red Wall” (North of England, famous for its poorer areas) and he met students there ” That [son] School was abandoned. The comments didn’t go down well, with local media reporting outraged reactions from residents who said there was no such thing as downtrodden in their neighborhood.

Full ownership campaign

On July 28, Liz Truss recalled these controversial memories as she traveled through Leeds to take part in her first public debate against former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak. This political leader has a way, blonde square and ivory, follower Power dresses and very high heels, to refine a provincial “anti-establishment” image; A real one “Yorkshire Girl”, She likes to point out, it will be taken from this region “Great determination and the habit of speaking the truth”. ‘This is what we need in Downing Street in these critical times, someone who is bold and rejects the status quo’In Leeds he added.

Liz Truss, however, settled years ago in Greenwich, a privileged area of ​​south-east London. He came from a middle-class family: his father, John, a university mathematics professor, and his mother, Priscilla, a left-wing activist nurse, met on the benches of the prestigious Cambridge University. But her minor departures from reality have not harmed her with members of the Conservative Party, and she and Mr. Had to choose between Sunak.

74.57% of this article is for you to read. The following is for subscribers only.