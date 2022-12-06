Selection process next month. >> Tonight this Sacramento restaurant has a covered Michelin star. take a look. >> LOCALIS, CHRISBARNUM-DANN >> The Michelin Guide gave Chef Chris Barnum-Dann of Localis a one-star Michelin rating. Here he gets his award. The restaurant off S. Street serves New American local dishes. The Michelin Guide says Chef Barnum’s DANN quote brings unusual warmth to this intimate setting. This is a great honor. >> Great honor and IB

Localis Sacramento has a Michelin star Updated: 11:10 PM PST on December 5, 2022



A restaurant in downtown Sacramento on Monday won one of the highest distinctions in the Michelin Guide and culinary scene, and at the 2022 Michelin Guide Awards, Localis, located at 21st and S Streets, was awarded one star. This designation is given to “restaurants offering outstanding cuisine” according to the Michelin Guide. The highest rating is out of three stars. “Visiting Sacramento has led to an attempt to entice Michelin to bring in its inspectors to review Sacramento restaurants, with the goal of bringing more attention to the city’s bustling culinary scene, starting in 2019,” a statement from Visit Sacramento, the city’s office of tourism, offers Localis, which is owned and operated by Chef Chris Barnum. Dan, the choice between seven or 12 dishes from his tasting menu, The Kitchen, another upscale Sacramento restaurant, also retained its star. In 2019, 18 new restaurants across California earned a Michelin star, one of them earning a three-star rating: Addison’s in San Diego. A diverse and creative culinary scene,” Visit California President and CEO Carolyn Pettitta said in a statement. “From three-star restaurants to hole-in-the-wall taco shops, California cuisine is fueled by an abundance of freshness and a fearless hunger to explore our state’s diversity. The recognition and respect that come with the MICHELIN Guide is an honor like no other in the restaurant world, and every chef and restaurateur listed in the California Guide should be proud to nurture the passions of Californians and visitors alike. “The ceremony took place at the Petersen Automative Museum in Los Angeles. These are the other Michelin-rated restaurants in Sacramento. See all the 2022 Michelin Star winners here. California is a foodie’s dream come true,” said Gwendal Pollnik, International Director of Michelin Guides, in a statement. There are now 142 three-star Michelin restaurants in the world, with the amazing Addison’s addition. It really is an outstanding achievement for the Edison team, and they have a lot to be proud of.”