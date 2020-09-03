Locals unite in support of the proposed new supermarket in western Lodhian

Local community groups and members of the public have come out in support of Aldi’s proposed plans for a new store in Praxburn – which will create 35 new jobs.

More than 50 members of public and community groups, including representatives of the Proxburn Community Council, the Uphol Community Council, and the Weinsburg Community Council, have written to the West Lothian Council expressing their support for these projects.

It follows Aldi’s successful online consultation, which took place in June before the planning application was submitted.

The retailer wrote a letter to more than 2,000 locals asking them to get more than 250 responses to the proposed development – at the Grandicase Industrial Park – 95 percent of them were in favor of the projects.

The reasons given by members of the public for supporting projects, including improving shopping options and increasing competition in the city; Reducing travel time to and from stores; Expansion of the area and good pedestrian access.

Philip Johnston, Property Director, Aldi, Scotland, said: “I would like to thank the public members and community groups who took the time to write to the Council to express their support for our proposed store in Broxburn.

“The feedback has been very positive and we would like to think that this is a testament to our positive and transparent engagement with locals and community groups over the past few months.

“It is clear that discount supermarket offerings are being made in and around Proxburn, and we hope that the addition of a new Alti store will help revitalize a former industrial site and create 35 new full- and part-time jobs.

Opportunities within the city.

“With our strong planning case and the overwhelming support of the people, we hope that the planners of the Western Lothian Council will give planning approval to our projects.

“We will continue to engage and update with the local community as we improve our application.”

Gillian Percy, President of the Broxburn Community Council, said: “We wholeheartedly support the planning application for Aldi Broxburn. This will increase the much needed work for the region. Football and spectators will be greatly welcomed, including the update

The surrounding area gives Proxburn extra pride in what we have to offer. ”

Lynn McQueen, secretary of the Uphall Community Council, agreed: “We think this will benefit jobs and the environment. This will provide additional local shopping opportunity to the locals so the area will get more benefit. The projects seem to be well thought out and well thought out and we will encourage this development. ”

Graham Campbell, secretary of the Winsburg Community Council, added: “The project is not just for Brocksburn and the Upholstery.

Winsburg and Fascheldian, near the site. We have a limited number of food outlets in Winsburg, which are very small, and it also helps to have healthy competition. ”

The proposed store will provide 1,315 square meters of food shop with 107 parking bays.

Aldi currently owns stores in Livingston, Patgate, Whitburn and Linlithgow, and a second store is set to open in Livingston later this year. Growth in Proxburn will create 35 local jobs within the store, new jobs during construction and the Aldi supply chain.

Following the submission of an online consultation and planning application for a new store this month, the new store is expected to open to shoppers in the spring of 2022.