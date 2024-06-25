Logitech’s new low-cost keyboard also fits Cherry MX-style keycaps

Logitech has announced a new low-end gaming keyboard G515 Lightspeed TKL Wirelessfeaturing upgraded low-profile switches that are now compatible with Cherry MX style keycaps, improving keyboard customizability.

The G515 is a welcome upgrade to Logitech’s G915 Lightspeed wireless keyboard, which debuted in 2019. The new G515 features a TKL (keyless) design similar to the smaller one. Logitech G915 TKL update From 2020; Not only does this completely eliminate the G915’s number plate, but it also eliminates the wide wheel that was above it.

Saying goodbye to that physical volume wheel leaves the G515 keyboard, which should be available today, at $139 which is significantly cheaper than both devices. $249.99 G915 And the youngest $229.99 G915 TKL. This is not so completely As cheap as $104 Keykron K1 Max QMK A lower-end wireless keyboard, which offers a lot of similar functionality, but for those looking for a more affordable entry point, there’s also a wired-only version of the new G515 on the way that’s expected to sell for $99 when it becomes available later this year.

The new G515 continues to use the company’s low-profile GL mechanical switches which, when they first appeared on the G915 nearly five years ago, were… I found that I tweaked the versions Kailh’s Choc V1 switches are low-profile, which made them difficult to customize and swap in replacement keycaps.

The G515 now features MX-style cross stems, allowing users to swap out alternative low-profile keycaps. Image: Logitech

For the G515, Logitech is introducing an updated design for its GL mechanical switches that features a “polyoxymethylene (POM) stem,” making the keyboard compatible with low-profile Cherry MX style keycaps. We’ve reached out to Logitech to confirm whether the new G515 uses or not Kailh’s Choc V2 low profile switcheswhich features the same 1.3mm actuation distance that Logitech’s updated GL switches boast, or if it’s a special custom version instead. See also Epic Best Buy Weekend Sale — The 19 best deals on 4K TVs, Apple, and more

The G515 is available in black and white. Image: Logitech

Unlike the G915 Lightspeed Wireless keyboard, which offers users a choice of three types of switches — linear, tactile, and clicky — the new G515 only offers quieter tactile and linear options with an actuation force of 45 grams and 43 grams, respectively. It’s also available in white or black with dual-shot PBT keycaps, which each feature individual RGB lighting supporting 16.8 million colors, customizable through the Logitech G HUB app.

The G515 supports three different ways to connect to a computer or other devices: Bluetooth, USB-C, or the company’s Lightspeed 2.4GHz technology. Choosing the latter option provides a more reliable connection with improved wireless performance. Although it requires the use of an included USB dongle, only one is needed to connect two Logitech Lightspeed devices, potentially freeing up a USB port.

When using the keyboard wirelessly with a Lightspeed dongle, battery life is rated at up to 625 hours with the RGB lighting turned off. That drops to up to 120 hours with the RGB lighting set to 50 percent brightness or up to just 36 hours with 100 percent brightness — a big hit for those who want a bright light display under their fingers.

