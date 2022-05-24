Logitech’s new mouse and keyboard delivers a quieter click and more clicking in a row

The latest computer accessories from Logitech provide a quieter or more tactile way to use your computer, depending on your preference. The new MX Master 3S is a minor software update MX Master 3 . Mouse With a quieter mouse click and a more sensitive sensor. Meanwhile, the MX Mechanical and MX Mechanical Mini are a pair of keyboards whose mechanical switches should make them a touch more (if slightly higher) than their current counterpart. MX Keys. The MX Mechanical, MX Mechanical Mini, and MX Master 3S will ship this month for $169.99, $149.99, and $99, respectively.

The MX Master 3S is a device very similar to the MX Master 3 it replaces in the Logitech lineup. It has a strongly sculpted right-handed design, a pair of scroll wheels (one up/down, one left/right), and three thumb buttons. The big changes are that it now uses an 8,000-dpi sensor, up from 4,000 last time, and the left and right mouse buttons are now quieter — 90 percent, according to Logitech. There is still a perceptible bump when you click the mouse, but it’s more muted, like pressing the Cherry MX Brown instead of the MX Blue switch.

Despite the high-resolution sensor, this mouse is aggressively aimed at office work and productivity rather than gaming thanks to the relatively low polling rate of 125Hz. In contrast, gaming mice typically probe 1,000 Hz or even 8000 Hz in some cases.

Logitech says the MX Master 3S’s higher DPI sensor should help with increasingly high-resolution displays, such as 4K and even 8K that people use with their computers, while the quieter clicking should benefit anyone using a mouse in an office setting. subscriber. Personally, I like touch when you click louder, but I see Logitech’s argument. The MX Master 3S will replace the MX Master 3 in Logitech’s mouse lineup, so mouse clickers may have to act fast to grab one of the older models before it’s gone.

While the MX Master 3S is aimed at users who prioritize quietness over touch, the new MX mechanical keyboards do the opposite. Previously, the keyboards in Logitech’s productivity-focused MX lineup — the MX Keys and MX Keys Mini — had quiet, fun, laptop-style keys. But with the MX Mechanical, which will be sold alongside the MX Keys in the lineup, Logitech uses more mechanical switches.

Specifically, they use Kailh’s Choc V2 switches, and available styles include soft brown, clicky blue, and linear red switches. These switches are low profile, so they don’t have that long travel of full-height Cherry MX switches. If you’re more familiar with the experience of typing on a laptop keyboard, you should feel right at home here. Although it is small in size, it comes with some advantages of mechanical switches, which include greater tactile feel and reliability.

Both keyboards are wireless, and the Logitech brand’s long battery life is in effect here. You get up to 15 days of battery life with the keyboard backlight on or up to 10 months with the keyboard backlight on. The keyboard is equipped with sensors so that the backlight can be turned on when your hands are nearby and the USB-C port takes charge of recharging when power is low. The keyboard and mouse can each remember three paired devices (they can connect via Bluetooth or the included USB wireless adapter) and switch between them with the press of a button.

I’ve been using the MX Mechanical Mini and MX Master 3S for the past couple of days, and so far, I’ve been impressed with both as desktop productivity tools. Obviously, neither is intended as a high-performance gaming peripheral but instead as a step-up option from the standard problem keyboards and mice that many workers use in their offices and homes. Stay tuned for my full thoughts later this week.