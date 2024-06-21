Lokiceratops, the horned dinosaur, may be a new species

In the Late Cretaceous, a notable flourishing of horned dinosaurs occurred along the coastal floodplains of western North America. Two different families – each sporting every imaginable array of spikes, horns and frills – range across the landscape, using their headdresses to signal teammates and challenge rivals.

Seventy-eight million years later, members of that ancient abundance are still emerging, leading to a recent boom in discoveries. The latest — described Thursday by a team of researchers In PeerJ — It is Lokiceratops rangiformis, a five-ton herbivore with striking, curved forehead horns and huge bladed spines on a metre-long frill.

Researchers argue that this is a new species, and the presence of others like it suggests that the region from Mexico to Alaska was filled with pockets of local dinosaur biodiversity. However, other experts stress that there is not enough evidence to draw such conclusions based on a single set of remains.

The skull of the dinosaur in question was discovered in 2019 by a commercial paleontologist on private land in northern Montana. It was acquired by the Museum of Evolution in Maribo, Denmark.