Looks like Blueface, Chrisean Rock’s wedding was just a video shoot

Chrisen Rock Hint to marry Bluefacebut apparently the wedding was just for show…or for the camera, instead.

The flirty couple was spotted on what appears to be a specific Friday — the day CR said she was going to say “I do” during a visit to the bridal shop in DTLA. There have been a lot of pictures/clips since then leaked They show what they were up to, and it looks like they were shooting a music video.

You can see your BF fit and dressed in a white bodysuit, surrounded by a group of pals — one of whom is actually fellow rapper, DDG. You can also hear the music playing in the background as they appear in front of a professional camcorder…

In other words, the whole idea of ​​actual weddings that Chris was teasing about didn’t really seem to pan out — though they definitely did their best to make it look authentic.

Chrisianne is decked out in a white wedding gown… which she supposedly picked up the day she was vocal about all this. And then, there’s the ring… the purported photo has since been released — and it has all the glitz of a pretty rock.

Meanwhile, on social media, Chrisean and Blueface have been posting clips of what appears to be new music on the way from both of them — so it all just adds up to believability. See also Kim Kardashian buys Princess Diana's diamond cross necklace

Of course, the interesting thing about this is the fact that Blueface and Chrisean are in a solid relationship again… this is just one week after a massive blowup/breakup that caused trouble for the outside world. Remember, she declared She was pregnant – Blueface denied that it was him/her.

Looks like they made it up again and are back in business. Not only are they romantically involved, but Blue and Chrisean clearly have a working relationship as well… their reality show, and joint ventures too. So, maybe it’s not easy for either of them to get away.