LOOPERS is coming to PS4 on February 16th, 2023

The prototype A will be released Playstation 4 A copy of the developer key visual novel LOOPERS On February 16, 2023 worldwide, the publisher announced in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu. It will cost 3,520 yen

LOOPERS It first launched for PC on May 28, 2021 in Japan, followed by iOS via Google Play app store and Android via google apps on July 20, 2021. The Switch version, also published by PROTOTYPE, launches on June 2, 2022 worldwide with support for English, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese scripts.

Here’s an overview of the game, via PROTOTYPE:

Around LOOPERS is a sci-fi story told through the charming writing of Ryukishi07 and the gorgeous visuals of Kei Mochizuki. Follow a group of young adults as they try to escape a world they live in again on August 1st again and again. Enjoy a visual novel full of friendship, love, madness, laughter and passion that will take your breath away! Supports three languages The text can be set to Japanese, English, or Simplified Chinese (audio is only in Japanese). This includes in-game text, options, and a digital guide. Language settings can be changed at any time. a story Tyler is a high school student who only thinks about one thing – geolocation (finding earth with the help of GPS). One day, while he was absorbed in a fishing trip during the summer vacation, he and his friends find themselves entangled in a mysterious phenomenon. Fantasy and real life are intertwined. Is this the past or the present? Is it real…or madness? Plunging into an abnormal state known as a time spiral, Tyler and his friends are forced to relive the same day over and over again. Soon they meet others who are stuck in the same course. Along with leader Simon and the mysterious Mia, this group calls themselves the Loopers. Will Tyler and the others find a way out, or are they doomed to stay in this never-ending loop forever? (There are no choice-based branching story elements in this game.) audio cast Miya (voiced by Sayaka Kaneko)

Tyler (voiced by Tomohito Takatsuka)

Hilda (voiced by Hiyori Kono)

Leona (voiced by Shiori Aizawa)

Simon (voiced by Ryohei Kimura)

Joe (voiced by Yusuke Ito)

Holly (voiced by Hina Kino)

Retapone (voiced by Anna Yamaki)

