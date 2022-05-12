“Lopez vs. Lopez Picked Up Series on NBC – Deadline

George Lopez and his daughter Mayan NBC their house.

The network picked up a multi-camera comedy Lopez vs. Lopez to string.

comes after Grid picked up Quantum leap – Her only pilot drama in the fall – to the series last week. This step leaves more question marks starvingFood comedy starring with one camera modern family Ariel Winter and Exec produced by Demi Lovato.

Lopez vs. Lopezwho comes from Conners Duo, Bruce Helford and Debby Wolfe, is a working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection, and all the pain and joy in between.

George Lopez and Mayan Lopez star alongside Silence Leva, Bryce Gonzalez and Matt Shefley with Lacey Mosley and Kieran Deol frequently.

No decision has been made as to whether it will launch in the fall or mid-season.

Written by Wolf, an EP member from Conners, with Helford, executive producer and ABC series showrunner, supervisor. Helford co-wrote the sitcom George Lopez on ABC, which ran for six seasons from 2002. Wolf and Helford will produce with George Lopez, Michael Rothenberg and Katie Newman of 3 Arts. Mayan Lopez is a producer.

Mohawk Productions produces from Helford with Travieso Productions, Mi Vida Loba and 3 Arts. Universal TV is the studio.

The project originated with Wolf, a Salvadoran American writer, who came up with the idea and worked on it with George and Mayan Lopez. Helford helped connect Wolfe with Lopezes and was involved in the project in a supporting role.