May 12, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

"Lopez vs. Lopez Picked Up Series on NBC - Deadline

“Lopez vs. Lopez Picked Up Series on NBC – Deadline

Roxanne Bacchus May 12, 2022 2 min read

George Lopez and his daughter Mayan NBC their house.

The network picked up a multi-camera comedy Lopez vs. Lopez to string.

comes after Grid picked up Quantum leap – Her only pilot drama in the fall – to the series last week. This step leaves more question marks starvingFood comedy starring with one camera modern family Ariel Winter and Exec produced by Demi Lovato.

Lopez vs. Lopezwho comes from Conners Duo, Bruce Helford and Debby Wolfe, is a working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection, and all the pain and joy in between.

George Lopez and Mayan Lopez star alongside Silence Leva, Bryce Gonzalez and Matt Shefley with Lacey Mosley and Kieran Deol frequently.

No decision has been made as to whether it will launch in the fall or mid-season.

Written by Wolf, an EP member from Conners, with Helford, executive producer and ABC series showrunner, supervisor. Helford co-wrote the sitcom George Lopez on ABC, which ran for six seasons from 2002. Wolf and Helford will produce with George Lopez, Michael Rothenberg and Katie Newman of 3 Arts. Mayan Lopez is a producer.

Mohawk Productions produces from Helford with Travieso Productions, Mi Vida Loba and 3 Arts. Universal TV is the studio.

The project originated with Wolf, a Salvadoran American writer, who came up with the idea and worked on it with George and Mayan Lopez. Helford helped connect Wolfe with Lopezes and was involved in the project in a supporting role.

See also  What does Will Smith's resignation from the Academy mean for the actor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Elizabeth Olsen ‘disappointed’ at MCU losing her great acting roles

May 11, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

At Eurovision 2022, the Ukrainian Kalush Orchestra qualified for the Grand Final in Turin, Italy

May 11, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Trailer for “The Way of Water” garners 148 million views online – The Hollywood Reporter

May 11, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

“Lopez vs. Lopez Picked Up Series on NBC – Deadline

May 12, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Clashes between Boeing and a major supplier before the launch of the Starliner spacecraft

May 12, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

The new Steam Deck update adds one of the most requested features

May 12, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

Ukrainian soldier says killing Russians is like sport

May 12, 2022 Frank Tomlinson