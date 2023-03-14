Lopez was ejected after a fight at the end of a Bucks game in Sacramento “I just wanted to get out there and protect my man,” Lopez said. Updated: 9:33 AM CST March 14, 2023



Bucks center Brook Lopez was ejected in the dying seconds of Monday night's game in Sacramento after a fight on the floor, with only 15 seconds left on the clock when Kings Trey Lyles fouled Giannis Antetokounmo, then Lopez and Lyles got into a confrontation on the floor that led to to a scramble match. Lopez walked away with a cut above his eye, and both Lopez and Lyles were ejected from the match. After the match, Lopez said he was defending his teammate, and Lopez said, "The match is over." . "Giannis was dribbling around the clock. I don't know what that guy was doing messing with Giannis, he does a lot. Like I said, it was already game over. So I just wanted to go in there and protect my man." Kings coach Mike Brown also responded, saying, "I don't know what happened, but we don't take (nothing) from nobody," Brown said. "Believe me on that. And they'll both keep each other's backs out there." The Bucks beat the Kings 133-124. Giannis scored 46 points and 12 rebounds.