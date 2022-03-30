March 30, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Los Angeles Lakers disqualify LeBron James, Anthony Davis against the Dallas Mavericks

Los Angeles Lakers disqualify LeBron James, Anthony Davis against the Dallas Mavericks

Joy Love March 30, 2022 2 min read

Dallas – The Los Angeles Lakers would have been without him LeBron James And the Anthony Davis For Tuesday’s match against the Mavericks.

James has been spraining his left ankle since Sunday and Davis hasn’t played since February 16, when he suffered a sprain in the middle of the right foot.

Coming into play on Tuesday, Los Angeles were wedded to a half-game lead over the 11th-seeded San Antonio Spurs for the last-place Western Conference Championship.

“We fixed it before the Pelican match [Sunday] “These are playoffs for us,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said before the game. “The playoffs for the other teams start when the actual regular season is over, but every match is important to us now, so there is a playoff series element to these final matches.

And you start talking about what mindset is. Intensity is higher. Focus has to be higher. Every possession counts. No techniques. No game delays. You have to get rid of every loose ball. You have to do every controllable cover. All of those The things that go into competition in the qualifying series, we talk about those things with our guys in the group.”

Vogel said both players will be reassessed on Thursday to determine if they can play against the Utah Jazz on Thursday night.

The Lakers scored their 32nd starting lineup of the season against Dallas Austin ReevesAnd the Stanley JohnsonAnd the Dwight HowardAnd the monk owner And the Russell Westbrook In the first five.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Phyllis Trade Adam Hasley to the White Sox

March 29, 2022 Joy Love
4 min read

Albert Pujols and the Cardinals Agree to Deal

March 29, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

Twins Sign Chris Archer – MLB Trade Rumors

March 29, 2022 Joy Love

You may have missed

2 min read

OJ Simpson weighs in on Will Smith Slap, and says he can communicate

March 30, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Why NASA will keep many details of this week’s Megarocket test a secret

March 30, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Los Angeles Lakers disqualify LeBron James, Anthony Davis against the Dallas Mavericks

March 30, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

OnePlus 10 Pro will come with a significant discount in the US

March 30, 2022 Len Houle