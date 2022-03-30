Los Angeles Lakers disqualify LeBron James, Anthony Davis against the Dallas Mavericks

Dallas – The Los Angeles Lakers would have been without him LeBron James And the Anthony Davis For Tuesday’s match against the Mavericks.

James has been spraining his left ankle since Sunday and Davis hasn’t played since February 16, when he suffered a sprain in the middle of the right foot.

Coming into play on Tuesday, Los Angeles were wedded to a half-game lead over the 11th-seeded San Antonio Spurs for the last-place Western Conference Championship.

“We fixed it before the Pelican match [Sunday] “These are playoffs for us,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said before the game. “The playoffs for the other teams start when the actual regular season is over, but every match is important to us now, so there is a playoff series element to these final matches.

And you start talking about what mindset is. Intensity is higher. Focus has to be higher. Every possession counts. No techniques. No game delays. You have to get rid of every loose ball. You have to do every controllable cover. All of those The things that go into competition in the qualifying series, we talk about those things with our guys in the group.”

Vogel said both players will be reassessed on Thursday to determine if they can play against the Utah Jazz on Thursday night.

The Lakers scored their 32nd starting lineup of the season against Dallas Austin ReevesAnd the Stanley JohnsonAnd the Dwight HowardAnd the monk owner And the Russell Westbrook In the first five.