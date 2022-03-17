Los Angeles Lakers’ Russell Westbrook mocks Minnesota Timberwolves’ trash talk after blast loss

MINNEAPOLIS – As fans showered the Minnesota Rookie Timberwolves with thunderous applause as they exited the game late in the win, Cities of Karl Anthony He raised his hand and waved toward the Los Angeles Lakers bench, indicating his hand opened and closed several times.

There was notable trash talk during the Timberwolves’ 124-104 win over the Lakers on Wednesday at Target Center, and the Wolves enjoyed handing the Lakers their third straight loss.

In a certain sequence spread, Russell Westbrook 3 pointer angle air ball with 3 minutes, 58 seconds left. Bouncing on the foul, Towns twice looked at the path the airball was flying in with a puzzled look.

“I honestly don’t care,” Westbrook said of the loud-talking wolves. “Maybe the other guys [do]. But they didn’t talk to me. They were talking to individuals privately, but talking about trash never bothered me.

“Nobody out there did anything in this league that would make me roll my eyes, like, ‘Oh, they’re talking mess. Let me reply. “No. It’s okay. They’re good. They won the match. Happy for them. Move on to the next stage.”

Earlier in the game, then Patrick Beverly Westbrook forced his turn, Beverley can be seen plugging his nose as if he was saying something smelly and apparently uttering the word “trash” twice.

Beverly, who has a history with Westbrook, then took to Twitter to respond to Westbrook’s remark that no one in the wolves “does anything in this league.”

“Playoff matches every year,” Beverly wrote while retweeting Westbrook’s answer. “Twice Western Conference Finals with individual stats or two different teams? I thought it was a team sport??”

In response to a question about the words of litter wolves, LeBron James He simply said, “It’s part of the game.”

The Lakers (29-40) have far more concerns than the cocky Wolves, who have won nine out of the last 10, talking to them with trash. They have lost 12 of their past 15 matches with their past three losses being 29, 11 and 20 points respectively.

James has looked visibly frustrated at times over the past two losses. He scored 19 points but missed 7 of his 8 3-point attempts. The Lakers only shot 22.2% from behind the arc.

While James was encouraged that the Lakers showed more fighting from the start in Wednesday’s loss, he admitted the loss took a toll on his patience.

“I think every season for me is patience,” James said of the challenges he faces leading his team. “It’s no different this year. I think it’s testing my patience a little bit more than any other season in the last few years just because of the way we play and losses come with blows.

“It tests your patience and how you can continue to keep the focus off the ground, discovering ways you can be better for your teammates and not fall into the concept of a losing mindset. … At the end of the day, I will never put myself in a situation where I feel like I am losing Even when I lose a match.”

The Lakers do not face Minnesota again this regular season. But there is always the possibility that they can see each other in the course of play.

“I’ve been in this league long enough to realize it’s an advanced league,” the Lakers guard Wayne Ellington He said when asked if he was surprised the teams were talking trash to the Lakers. “When you’re up, it’s all right. When you’re down, they’ll kick you.

“So right now we’re kicking and the teams are enjoying it. It all comes back full circle.”