Los Angeles Week Show ends early due to audio issues

The Weeknd was forced to end his sold-out concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles after losing his voice – only three songs on the show.

The four-time Grammy winner suddenly stopped singing in the middle of his hit song “I Don’t Feel My Face” and walked off the stage.

weekend , His real name is Abel TesfayeAnd the He then returned to the stage with the start of another song and stopped the show, telling fans that he had lost his voice and could not finish the performance.

Frustrated fans filled the 70,000-seat stadium with their derision.

“You’ll get your money back,” he assured the frustrated audience. “But I’ll be doing a real show soon for you guys.”

The Weeknd performed at SoFi the night before on September 2, 2022. Reuters

Before leaving the stage, the singer took another moment to console the crowd.

“You know how much this is killing me now. I’m sorry. I love you so much.” He said before finally exiting to an explosion of cheers.

The Weeknd was playing the final show for a back-to-back performance on SoFi Stadium as part of the “After Hours Til Dawn Tour”. he had He postponed his tour last year Trying to perform in stadiums across the country.

The “The Hills” singer then took to social media to double down on his apologies for getting out of the show so early.

“My voice went out during the first song and I’m broken. It felt like it was gone and my heart fell. My sincerest apologies to my fans here. I promise I’ll make up for a new date.” The singer posted on Twitter.

It’s unclear what the status of the critically acclaimed singer’s vocal problems were, but while speaking to the audience, his voice was raspy.

The Weeknd is set to premiere in Toronto on September 22-23According to the singer’s website.

The Weeknd promised fans at SoFi Stadium before he made up for them walking off the stage. Getty Images

A timeline for the makeup party has not yet been announced.