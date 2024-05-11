May 12, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Lou Roach says the “Big Five” designers initially refused to dress Zendaya

Lou Roach says the “Big Five” designers initially refused to dress Zendaya

Roxanne Bacchus May 12, 2024 2 min read
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 06: (LR) Lou Roach and Zendaya attend the 2024 Met Gala

Getty Images

Designer Lou Roach revealed “Cutting Room Floor” podcast that Zendaya still hasn’t worn looks from five fashion houses after they refused to dress her at the beginning of her career.

“I would write the big five. I would write for Saint Laurent, Chanel, Gucci, Valentino, Dior, and they would all say, ‘No, try again next year.’ It’s too green. It’s not on our calendar,” Roach said during the interview.

“I still have the receipts,” he continued. “By the time I got there [the cover of] American Vogue magazine [in 2017]However, she has never worn any of these designers before. She hasn’t done that yet.”

Roach, who has styled the “Challengers” and “Dune” stars since she was 14, explained that Zendaya wore designs from the “Big Five” in editorial shoots, but never in public or during red carpet appearances.

“She’s still never worn Dior on a carpet before. She still hasn’t worn Chanel on a carpet. She’s never worn Gucci on a carpet yet — any press, any look, ever. “Never,” Roach said. “First time.” “She wore Valentino clothes in public when she had a contract.”

“When I said, ‘If you say no, you’ll be rejected forever,’ that’s been true for a very long time,” he continued.

Despite announcing his retirement from celebrity styling more than a year ago, Roach continues to work with Zendaya. He recently styled Zendaya at this year’s Met Gala, where she served as one of the event’s co-chairs. After initially arriving in a custom Maison Margiela gown designed by John Galliano, Zendaya made a surprise second appearance on the Met Gala carpet in an archival look by Givenchy — also designed by Galliano.

See also  Jimmy Smith responds to outrage at Corey Graves' comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Joost Klein: The Dutch contestant has been disqualified from the Eurovision Song Contest

May 11, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
1 min read

Hayes, Tonga, and Orton advance in the King of the Ring tournament

May 11, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

The KTLA entertainment reporter was 64 years old

May 11, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Lou Roach says the “Big Five” designers initially refused to dress Zendaya

May 12, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

An 11-year-old girl helps discover the largest reptile ever

May 12, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Mystic Dan, a Kentucky Derby winner, will compete in the upcoming Preakness Stakes

May 12, 2024 Joy Love
3 min read

Putin’s surprise attack leaves Ukraine in an “extremely difficult” position.

May 11, 2024 Frank Tomlinson