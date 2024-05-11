Lou Roach says the “Big Five” designers initially refused to dress Zendaya

Designer Lou Roach revealed “Cutting Room Floor” podcast that Zendaya still hasn’t worn looks from five fashion houses after they refused to dress her at the beginning of her career.

“I would write the big five. I would write for Saint Laurent, Chanel, Gucci, Valentino, Dior, and they would all say, ‘No, try again next year.’ It’s too green. It’s not on our calendar,” Roach said during the interview.

“I still have the receipts,” he continued. “By the time I got there [the cover of] American Vogue magazine [in 2017]However, she has never worn any of these designers before. She hasn’t done that yet.”

Roach, who has styled the “Challengers” and “Dune” stars since she was 14, explained that Zendaya wore designs from the “Big Five” in editorial shoots, but never in public or during red carpet appearances.

“She’s still never worn Dior on a carpet before. She still hasn’t worn Chanel on a carpet. She’s never worn Gucci on a carpet yet — any press, any look, ever. “Never,” Roach said. “First time.” “She wore Valentino clothes in public when she had a contract.”

“When I said, ‘If you say no, you’ll be rejected forever,’ that’s been true for a very long time,” he continued.

Despite announcing his retirement from celebrity styling more than a year ago, Roach continues to work with Zendaya. He recently styled Zendaya at this year’s Met Gala, where she served as one of the event’s co-chairs. After initially arriving in a custom Maison Margiela gown designed by John Galliano, Zendaya made a surprise second appearance on the Met Gala carpet in an archival look by Givenchy — also designed by Galliano.