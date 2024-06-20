Louisiana imposes “Ten Commandments” in schools

Louisiana on Wednesday June 19 displayed the “Ten Commandments” in all classrooms in this conservative state in the southern US, reviving the debate over the separation of church and state in the first place. Louisiana’s Republican governor, Jeff Landry, signed a bill that would make the display available in all state-funded public schools — from kindergarten to universities — beginning next year. “For if we want to respect the rule of law, we must begin with the original law of Moses”He said during the signing event. The law provides that the “Ten Commandments” must be adequately displayed on posters or in a frame “With large and readable font”.

The ACLU, a major American organization protecting liberties, indicated it would immediately take the matter to court. “The law violates the separation of church and state and is clearly unconstitutional.”, he said in a press release. The First Amendment to the United States Constitution prohibits the establishment of a national religion or the preference of one religion over another. Other conservative states in the southern U.S. “Bible Belt” have attempted similar measures, but this is the first time a state has written it into law.