Love horoscope for Sunday 6 March 2022

For the Sunday love horoscope by the sign of the zodiac, the resident astrologer ARIA GAMETER He shares how current astronomical events affect you on March 6, 2022.

Read on to find out what your love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

Aries

The love of a good friend can pull you through many obstacles and changes. You may not feel that your relationship is ready to deal with the complexities of your life or even to share them with others.

But this is how you test the strength of the person who introduces himself as your friend. Perhaps test the situation to see how far your partnership can grow.

the Bull

As Venus enters your Solar House of Reputation, it’s time to nurture and heal certain areas of your life where you’ve lost respect or felt ashamed.

Feelings of shyness can permeate deeply and permeate other areas of your love life without you even realizing it. You may not notice or realize when this is happening, but today begins a month of self-exploration in this area of ​​your life.

Twins

After Venus begins transiting a fellow air sign, you may find that you are thoughtful and more insightful when it comes to love and your relationships. This is a wonderful period of life where you can see your own limits, but not without good reason.

You may see where you need to leave and make room for others to grow. You may also see where you need to be more attentive and attentive, which will help you become the kind of lover you want to be.

cancer

It can be very difficult for you to understand the kind of revelation or revelation that comes from the heart of a friend or lover, but there is a reason why people share their feelings, be loved unconditionally, and free from judgment, which is what you can do.

This could be some type of test that you may need to pass. It can be hard to get over your painful feelings, but choose compassion and empathy.

Leo

Your love life is reset and revitalized when Venus enters Aquarius.

This is a great time to explore your freedom to be, but also to think about dating, settling down, or making a renewed pledge to your partner.

You may not be looking for love, or still wondering if you will ever find what you are looking for. Venus in Aquarius may provide you with the gift of their existence to renew hope.

Virgin

It is never wrong to invest in yourself. With Venus in your health sector, you may find it helpful to purchase things that encourage the practice of self-love.

From choosing a book you want to read to signing up for an app that you think will give you motivation and motivation to stay on target for a personal goal, this day begins to focus on your needs and desires, and encourages you not to worry about the cost of doing so.

Balance

Your love life gets a romantic boost when Venus enters your creative and fun sector. This is a great time to do things that make you feel good inside and out.

You might enjoy indulging in the creative arts or making something sweet and handmade for your significant other. Indulge in delicious desserts or indulge in a rom-com that touches your heart.

The scorpion

Home is where the heart is, right Scorpio, and now with Venus entering your family sector, your eyes are on your family.

This is a great time to reconnect with loved ones – near and far. Pick up the phone to call or schedule a long trip to see relatives you haven’t visited for a long time.

Sagittarius

Take to write down your thoughts and dreams, Sagittarius. A part of you may feel as though you have some amazing things to say.

Get your horoscope in your inbox daily!

From writing romance stories to writing a few anthology poems, this is a great time to express your artistic nature – from love songs to something more enticing to express what you feel in your heart.

Capricorn

When Venus is in your personal property sector, money often follows. Now is the time to put your focus and attention on passionate projects or a job you love.

See also Sagittarius March 2022 Related stories from YourTango:

You may find this a productive time that also reaps financial benefits for you and those you love to spend with gifts when you have financial security and a little extra income to spend for fun.

Aquarius

Venus enters your zodiac sign, Aquarius, and this is also your reference to Venus. The return of Venus is a time of love and growth.

You may meet someone special and fall in love. If you are already attached, the signs can indicate the state of your relationship that makes you see where you currently stand and what needs to be done to build your romantic life.

Pisces

Love your enemies, Pisces, and when Venus is in the sector of hidden enemies, you may find it safe to love and adore people from afar.

You wouldn’t want to have bad intentions toward anyone, but it would also be hard not to call out what you see, especially if you feel you’re being treated unfairly or lacking in kindness.

More for you on YourTango:

Aria Gummer, MS, MFA, is Your Tango’s senior editor for horoscopes and spirituality. She teaches at the Midwest School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astronomical Society.