Lucas Giolito will be placed in IL, miss no less than two starts

The White Sox rotation was already down a man by announcing last week that Lance Lin He will have knee surgery. Now it looks like she’s taken another unfortunate blow, says manager Tony La Russa Lucas Giolito He’ll head to IL, with two starts missing the optimistic score, According to James Fegan of The Athletic.

Giulito started the season opener last night but left after four rounds after suffering from a tight stomach. While the long-term outlook remains unclear at this point, the fact that the two starts are described as an “optimistic” downtime suggests that it will likely be longer than that. Giulito told reporters that the injury was “random and strange” but had nothing to do with his deviation. (Twitter links By Daryl Van Schoen of the Chicago Sun-Times)

No matter how long he’s been abroad, that’s bad news for the White Sox, as Giulito has established himself as one of the best rookies in the game. Last year, he threw 178 innings 2/3 with an ERA of 3.53, strike rate of 27.9% and walk rate of 7.2%, and came 11th in the AL Cy Young vote. With both Lynn and Giolito now on the shelf, the expected turn is stop dylanAnd Dallas Kyuchel And Michael Kubisch. There were already question marks over some of those names, as Kopech has cast only 69 1/3 of the total roles over the past three years, due to Tommy John’s surgery and opting out of the 2020 shortlisted campaign for the pandemic. Keuchel comes in a bear year as he rolled out a 5.28 ERA.

Because of these concerns, the club enhanced their depth by signing Vince Velasquez. Although he was initially expected to be in the bulls as a tall man, these injuries quickly caused him to spin. He will start the opening match at home on Tuesday for the club, According to Scott Merkin of MLB.com. Velasquez has always produced interesting results based on attacking hits (25.4% CAR), but his penchant for long balls has pushed the ERA to 4.95 in his career and 6.30 last year.

This still leaves one spot available in the spin. Rinaldo Lopez He started nine games for the club last year and could be an option, although La Rosa says they will wait and see if he needs to be out of the game in the coming days before deciding on it, per cup. out of the box Tanner Banks, who just broke the slate of major slams for the first time at the age of 30, is another possible option. (Bear SchwinnBanks only started five times out of 25 Triple-A appearances in 2021 and hasn’t scored more than four outings in any outing last year.

There’s still a lot in the air here, but it’s still worrisome for the Sox and their fans. Bulls have also been scaled back recently due to the trade Craig Kimbrel And advertise it garret crochet He’ll need Tommy John surgery. The show’s crew will now have to get over another notable absence. Johnny Quito He was recently signed to a minor league deal, but just arrived at the club’s spring facility in Arizona yesterday, per cup. He’ll need to ramp up his extended spring training and possibly play in the minors before he’s ready to help out for a big league team.

Elsewhere on the team, AJ Pollock will leave the team after Sunday’s game for paternity leave, per merkin. No Rosa says that Andrew Fon The playing time will increase in the absence of Bullock, per cup.