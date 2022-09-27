Lynette Romero Joins NBC4 as Anchor – NBC Los Angeles

NBC4/KNBC announced Tuesday that Emmy Award-winning journalist Lynette Romero will be joining “Today in LA” as a broadcaster and reporter. Romero will present the daily newscast on NBC4 from 4:00 am to 7:00 am along with the co-anchor. Adrian ArampoloAnd the Meteorologist Belen de Leon And the Traffic Anchor Robin Winston. Its first day on the air will be October 10.

Romero, a well-known and respected Southern California journalist, joins NBC4 with over three decades of news experience and dozens of awards and honors from the community. Its versatility and in-depth reporting have included coverage of many of Southern California’s biggest stories. She has been in front and behind the cameras reporting and producing many shows and specials, including assignments in Mexico, El Salvador, Italy and the Czech Republic.

“Lynette has the right blend of journalistic expertise and real warmth that shows on the air and in person,” said Renee Washington, NBC4’s vice president of news. “She’s a dynamic anchor with an optimistic approach to helping our viewers start their day, and I’m thrilled to welcome her to the NBC4 family.”

In a video shared with NBC4 fans, Romero said, “I’ve got a new family, I’ve got a new home. I’m going to NBC4’s ‘Today in LA’ and I’m so excited. So come with me, let me open the door and welcome you in. I can’t stand it. Wait to start.”

Romero has a deep dedication to giving back to the local community. She is active in numerous charities and events that support students and disadvantaged neighborhoods across the South. She is also passionate about spreading awareness of Alzheimer’s disease, memory loss, and dementia for the elderly.

Romero joins NBC4 after a long and successful career at KTLA Los Angeles where she worked as an anchor for nearly every newscast, and most recently as a weekend anchor for its morning newscast. Prior to this, Romero docked and wrote at KUSA in Denver where she covered the 1993 papal visit, the confrontation in Waco and the bombing of the Federal Building in Oklahoma City.

