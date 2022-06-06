M2 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro Coming at WWDC?

Earlier today, ardent Apple fans Explore the menus for the new Mac mini and “Mac mini tower” on the website of the authorized Apple reseller B&H Photo. Currently, 9to5Mac He also dug up listings on B&H Photo’s website for the new 14-inch MacBook Air powered by the M2 chip, as well as a new entry-level MacBook Pro with the M2.

Will the new M2 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro come at WWDC?

These lists were first discovered and confirmed by an anonymous guide 9to5Mac. In addition to the Mac mini and “Mac mini tower” listings that appeared this morning, the B&H website now includes listings for 14 inch M2 MacBook Air Plus a new version of 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Chip.

As we explained this morning, it is critical to treat these product listings with skepticism. Retailers often prepare product listings for products even when only rumors are still out there. However, the timing here is interesting. Both the new MacBook Air and the new 13-inch MacBook Pro are rumored to be on WWDC 2022 cards.

Rumors of these two new mechanisms have been circulating for more than six months. However, Apple faced a slew of supply chain issues that delayed the launch of the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

The New MacBook Air Rumored To display an updated design that takes cues from the M1 iMac. According to the recent report, it will be available in space gray, silver, gold, and a new dark blue option similar to the iMac.

Meanwhile, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro is rumored to drop the Touch Bar and deliver faster performance thanks to the M2 chip. It falls below the higher-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, which offer additional features like faster performance and better screen technology.

The M2 chip inside The new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air (and any other M2 devices, such as the Mac mini) are expected to feature an eight-core CPU (four performance cores and four efficiency cores), but this time with a more powerful 10-core GPU.

Apple promised at WWDC 2020 that the transition to Apple Silicon would be completed within two years. As it stands today, the only Mac that doesn’t have an Apple Silicon model is the Mac Pro.

Could WWDC signal the introduction of a new Mac Pro alongside the first M2 Macs? We’ll know for sure in less than 18 hours… Place your bets in the comments below.

Main image concept by Parker Ortolani

FTC: We use affiliate links to earn income. more.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: