M2 Macbook Air, Macbook Pro and Mac Mini are coming

picture : Joanna Nelios / Gizmodo

Apple prepares for its next fleet of laptops and desktops as it moves to the second stage of custom silicon-powered Mac products, a new report from Bloomberg Says.

The company is said to be preparing its next-generation M2 chips and testing at least nine Macs with four different versions of the processor with third-party apps in the App Store, according to developer records revealed by Bloomberg and “confirmed by people familiar with the matter.” From the development process to the possible release of upcoming systems in the coming months.

Data obtained by Bloomberg gives us an idea of ​​the M2-powered products we can expect throughout the year; list MacBook AirAnd Mac miniMacBook Pro for beginners MacBook Pro 14The MacBook Pro 16 and Mac Pro are currently in testing. Apple is also said to be fixing a Mac mini running on the M1 Pro chip, an update that could bridge the gap between the current and recently released mini Mac studio.

We take a closer look at each of these devices, the long-awaited MacBook Air, which is set to replace the current The M1-powered system will be equipped with an M2 processor consisting of 8 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. Apple’s entry-level MacBook Pro and small desktop, the Mac mini, will share the same chip, although the Mac mini with the M1 Pro chip is also a possibility.

As the ranks are raised, the MacBook Pro 14 and Pro 16 will be offered with M2 Pro or M2 Max chipsets, like the current M1 configurations. The engine that will power these laptops is said to have 12 CPU cores and 38 graphics cores, up from the 10 CPU cores and 32 GPU cores on today’s models. The second generation chips will double the memory support from 32 GB to 64 GB. While we’re talking about memory, there’s no word yet on whether the MacBook Air will support 32GB of RAM, like some of its ultra-thin competitors for Windows.

Specific release dates weren’t revealed; however, Bloomberg says the MacBook Air, entry-level MacBook Pro, and Mac mini could debut later this year with two systems scheduled for launch “around the middle of the year.” We’ve been tracking MacBook Air rumors For a while, we’re expecting a major overhaul for the next release, which should boast a new design and new color options.

Apple’s upcoming M2 chips will replace existing M1 components, the company’s first foray into making indigenous Mac processors. Widely lauded for its industry-leading power and efficiency, the opening chips are a one-two punch that radically changed Apple’s stagnant MacBook offerings and renewed its efforts in the space.

It’s rare for us to get such a sweeping leak of information about upcoming Apple products, especially with concrete evidence to back it up. We haven’t validated the claims ourselves, but developer logs from third-party apps have been an accurate predictor of upcoming devices in the past.

However, most of the details revealed in this dump file are somewhat predictable. It appears that Apple reverses last year’s schedule by releasing four different chipsets, the M2, M2 Pro, M2 Max and M2 Ultra, Simply replace the old with the new. What might break that pattern is a Mac mini powered by a more powerful M2 Pro processor, an update that satisfies users who don’t want to drop two hefty volumes on the base Mac Studio.

And let’s not forget the Mac Pro, a powerful $6000+ desktop that somehow still runs on Intel processors. Updates to both desktops will be important for another reason: With the 27-inch iMac missing in action, the M-powered Mac Pro and the high-end Mac mini are all that is needed to complete Apple’s transition away from Intel.