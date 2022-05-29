M2 MacBook Air reportedly among the most likely WWDC device announcements, and unlikely to be an AR/VR headset

Apple may reveal new Macs at WWDC this year, with MacBook Air redesign is the potential announcement of the hardware, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gorman.



in a day Newsletter “Power On”Gurman explained his predictions for potential Apple hardware announcements at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

Tags for “RealityOS” It has been rumored for a long time believed that the operating system Works on Apple Mixed Reality Headsetthey were Spotted in Apple’s source code Earlier this year there was growing excitement about the Apple AR and VR project at last.”close to take off” for launch this year. Rumors of Apple announcing its own headphone sooner rather than later were fueled earlier today when a The “RealityOS” brand appeared, with a deadline for foreign registration being June 8, 2022, just two days after the WWDC keynote. Despite these rumors, Gurman cautioned against a “full” announcement of the Apple headset at WWDC:

As for the new hardware… Although Apple’s upcoming mixed reality headset will come in full force — and confirmed by the recent demo of the device to the company’s board of directors — I’d be wary of expecting a full developer and consumer presentation a week later.

Gurman previously mentioned that the launch of the headset will likely be Delayed until 2023 After a large number of development issues, including overheating issues of at least one chip on par with M1 ProIn addition to camera and software challenges.

Mac-related announcements are likely to be more likely at WWDC this year, if Apple unveils any new hardware, according to Gurman. He thinks Apple is planning to launch a new phone MacBook Air model with m 2 At WWDC this year, but supply chain issues seem to have complicated the timeline:

If there is any hardware in WWDC, it is probably on the Mac side. The company was aiming to launch the next MacBook Air with M2 chipset at the conference. The recent supply chain crisis due to Covid-related shutdowns in China has complicated this, but developers say Apple employees are increasingly using the next generation of MacBook Air with their apps. This is a sign that a new Mac is close by.

Other than any potential hardware announcements, it includes major new software updates for Apple devices, including iOS 16iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, tvOS 16, and macOS 13 are expected to be previewed at WWDC on Monday, June 6.