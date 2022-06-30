M2 MacBook Air reportedly hits stores on July 15

Apple announced a new generation of MacBook Air earlier this month at WWDC 2022 alongside the new 13-inch MacBook Pro. However, while the MacBook Pro is equipped with an M2 chip Already available in storesApple said the M2 MacBook Air will be available sometime in July. Now it looks like we finally have a release date for the M2 MacBook Air.

according to Mac rumorsSources retail, the new M2 MacBook Air will be available to customers starting Friday, July 15. The report also states that pre-orders are expected to go live a week in advance on July 8.

M2 MacBook Air Features

Unlike the 13-inch MacBook Pro, this year’s MacBook Air received an all-new design with flatter bezels similar to the more expensive 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro — but in a much thinner chassis. The new laptop features a 13.6-inch edge-to-edge display and features a built-in 1080p webcam.

Both the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the 2022 MacBook Air are equipped with Apple’s new M2 chip, which is about 20% faster than the entry-level M1 chip. The M2 also allows the new MacBook Air to support up to 24GB of combined RAM, as well as up to 2TB of storage. In addition to the two USB-C ports, the M2 MacBook Air also has a MagSafe connector for charging.

Besides the traditional silver and gray colors, the new MacBook Air also comes in Midnight (which is a very dark blue) and Starlight (which looks more like champagne).

Availability

It should be noted that, as with the M2 MacBook Pro, customers who purchase the new M2 MacBook Air may experience shipping delays. At this time, except for the base model, any other M2 MacBook Pro configuration is Pre-ordered Late July.

It’s not clear at this point what caused the delay in M2 MacBook Pro shipments, but it’s likely related to a lack of memory and storage components. This lack of components is also likely to affect shipments of the new MacBook Air.

If you’re not interested in the new MacBook Air, you can search for other Mac specials on Amazon.

Read also:

FTC: We use affiliate links to earn income. more.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: