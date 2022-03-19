Mac Studio disassembly reveals upgradeable SSD storage

During disassemble max tech From Mac Studio, channel host Max Yuryev discovered something interesting about Apple’s new hardware: two SSD ports. This may mean that Mac Studio storage He is Upgradable after all.

Accessing the SSD slots seems relatively easy

And there’s more good news: Accessing the SSD slots appears to be relatively easy — in the video, Yuryev removes the Studio’s rubber strut to reveal four screws that connect the bottom of the device’s case. After removing that board, Yuryev discovered two SSD ports located under the Mac Studio power supply which he indicates can be accessed without taking the device apart further (5:46).

As Yuryev continues to dismantle the studio, removing the power supply and aluminum support, he takes a closer look at the SSD ports (8:24). At first glance, he says the ports are similar to those on his 2019 Mac Pro, but when he tries to power up his Mac Pro’s SSD, it doesn’t quite fit. Apple SSD Kit for Mac Pro We Invited Users replace their existing SSD One supports a storage capacity of up to 8 TB.

But as Yuryev points out, Apple’s note on Mac Studio product page It blatantly says users cannot access device storage. The Apple note states that “User cannot access Mac Studio storage”. “If you think you may need more storage in the future, consider configuring to higher storage.”

Mac Studio can be configured with up to 8TB of internal storage; The standard model with 512GB SSD storage costs $1,999, and 8TB adds an additional $2,400. While the Studio’s internal storage may be upgradable at some point, it’s worth noting that because the RAM is built into Apple’s M1 chip, there’s no way to upgrade it after you purchase the device.

It’s unclear if we’ll get a similar DIY SSD installation kit for Mac Studio in the future, as Apple’s wording suggests they might want this work done by a professional. Apple currently allows the user to bring files iMac Pro for Apple Stores Or authorized service providers to add more RAM – but of course, that doesn’t stop tech repairers They do it themselves With third-party components (such as those offered by Mac OWC Part Provider).