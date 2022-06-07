Shortly after Apple’s WWDC keynote yesterday, a file First working pictures subordinate MacBook Air 2022 I started accessing the web. Now, we’re seeing some hands-on videos start rolling out, providing a closer look at the MacBook Air’s all-new design, new midnight color option, and more. Head below for a brief roundup of our first MacBook Air hands-on videos…

MacBook Air Features

To refresh, the new MacBook Air has been completely redesigned, ditching the classic tapered wedge-shaped design in favor of the MacBook Pro and iMac-like flat edges. The new design is 11.3 mm thick and 2.7 pounds – it’s available in space gray, silver, starlight and an all-new midnight color.

Inside the device is a new M2 chip that Apple says is up to 40% faster for intensive workloads. Apple also confirms that the energy efficiency is as good as the M1, with the new MacBook Air offering up to 18 hours of battery life. The M2 also enables the new MacBook Air to support up to 24GB of unified RAM as well as up to 2TB of storage.

MacBook Air 2022 also offers two USB-C / Thunderbolt 3 ports as well as a new MagSafe port for charging. There are also two new options for charging devices, including an all-new 35W built-in power adapter with two USB-C ports. MacBook Air also supports fast charging for the first time, charging up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes using an optional 67W USB-C power adapter.

Another change with the new MacBook Ai includes a 13.6-inch screen that’s 25% brighter and larger than the previous MacBook Air. The new screen also includes a notch that houses an upgraded 1080p webcam.

Read more 9to5Mac’s coverage of the new MacBook Air:

Hands-on videos on MacBook Air 2022

Here’s a handful of hands-on videos we’ve seen so far from the new MacBook Air:

