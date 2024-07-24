Macron: Celine Dion singing at Olympics would be great

French President Emmanuel Macron said it would be “great news” if American singer Celine Dion appeared at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, amid speculation she might make an appearance. The Canadian singer was photographed in the French capital ahead of the opening ceremony on Friday. But Mr Macron did not confirm whether the My Heart Will Go On singer would take part in the ceremony. Dion, who records music in both English and French, is among a host of stars, including Lady Gaga, who are rumoured to be performing at the ceremony.

“It seems to have arrived in Paris, it’s fantastic!” Macron told France 2. “I would be very happy if I could be present at the opening ceremony, like all our citizens.” “I won’t reveal anything, what [opening ceremony director] “Thomas Joly and all his teams have prepared. There is a surprise too,” he added, before continuing with a smile: “I am not responsible for his schedule.” Dion’s appearance will mark a comeback after she was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome in December 2022, which forced her to cancel several live shows. The syndrome is a neurological condition that causes muscle spasms. This will also be the second time that Dion, known as the “Queen of Power Ballads,” has performed at the Olympics opening ceremony, after performing in Atlanta in 1996. She was seen outside her hotel on Tuesday surrounded by fans. “For me, she is the best singer and the best diva, and it’s amazing to be able to see her here in France, especially after everything that happened, it’s nice to see her here in good shape,” said fan Océanne Moulin, 24. See also Timothée Chalamet turns into Bob Dylan in the biopic entitled "Completely Unknown" - see the photo They added that it would be “incredible” if she did act. Last month, Sports and Olympics Minister Amelie Oudéa told France 2 that Dion’s participation in the opening ceremony was “a possibility.”

There has also been speculation that Lady Gaga could be in attendance at the opening ceremony. She was photographed arriving in Paris on Monday. The pop icon sang Edith Piaf’s “La Vie En Rose” in the 2018 film A Star Is Born. French R&B singer Aya Nakamura is also expected to perform at the ceremony. For the first time in the history of the Summer Olympics, the opening ceremony will not be held in a stadium, but on the banks of the River Seine amid tight security measures. The athletes will take a boat tour through central Paris, before reaching their finish at the foot of the Eiffel Tower. The show was designed by theater director Thomas Joly. In an interview with the Associated Press, he said, “All I can tell you is that the show will be very meaningful to the artists who will be performing it.”

