Macron Responds to Left-Wing Efforts to Rule France – Politico

But Macron’s decision to delay the appointment of a new government has further angered his left-wing rivals. “Emmanuel Macron is closing everything until mid-August so he doesn’t have to admit that we got there first.” Left-wing MP Sandrine Rousseau wrote on X:.

For his part, Macron criticized the far-left’s decision to introduce a bill to repeal the pension reform with the support of the far-right National Rally led by Marine Le Pen. He said: “This is upside down, I have no feeling that we will lose.” [the far left] “They told us they would vote on the bills with the far right,” he said.

play the long game

During the interview, in a studio overlooking the Eiffel Tower, Macron expressed no regrets about calling early elections after his party’s defeat in the European elections in June. The French president’s gamble, which surprised everyone — including his own prime minister — has left him further weakened at a time when France is welcoming the world to the Games.

“I made this decision consciously, because the National Assembly no longer resembles French society… and because everyone was saying that there would be a vote of no confidence in the fall during the budget debate,” he said.

As for the future, Macron did not say what kind of coalition he intended to form, but he did point to immigration and security—two key issues for conservatives—as issues that need to be addressed. Such comments are likely to reignite speculation that Macron’s liberals are seeking to form an alliance with conservatives to govern France.

Macron won a key battle last week when a cross-party compromise was reached with the right-wing political group The Republicans, created after some conservatives joined the far right, to re-elect centrist Yael Braun-Pivet as president of the National Assembly.