Macron welcomes the “solid integration of the scenario”, while Scholes emphasizes the “commitment to finance”

Angela Merkel’s successor, who visited Paris, said growth and “financial stability” were inappropriate, while France wants to “reconsider” the EU’s budget rules.

Emmanuel Macron ruled on Friday, December 10, his first exchange with the new German Chancellor, Olaf Scholes. “Strong integration of vision“And”The desire for both countries to work together.

The French president specifically cited the security of the outer borders, “he said.Common answer to migration problems2, After lunch between the two leaders, relations with Africa and relations with China.

Development and financial control, Germany’s priorities

Olaf Schloff for his part development and “Good finances“They are not compliant when France wants it”ReviewEU fiscal rules to open new financial capacity.

It is a question of sustaining this growth generated by the recovery agreement. At the same time, we must act on our financial status. This is not a contradiction. To me, these are two sides of the same coin“, He began.

