Maddie McCann case: Excavation of lake begins to find girl’s body, prosecutor’s new path

Research began on Tuesday 23 May at the reservoir in southern Portugal. Blue tents were erected and the area was evacuated, the German prosecutor confirmed the excavations.

What if the body of little Madeleine McCann, who disappeared when she was 3 years old from a holiday home in Praia da Luz, Portugal in 2007, lies at the bottom of the Parajem do Arete reservoir near Silves?

The Braunschweig public prosecutor’s office wants to confirm this in any case that has carried out investigations and excavations.

An extensive excavation area

Since Monday, May 22, blue tents have been erected around the dam and ropes have been placed. This Tuesday, May 23 morning, the excavation was able to begin, German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters confirmed. BBC.

The Roads around the dam Closed For transportation, the air zone Above the reservoir Not much flightthere German police withPortuguese and British agents is on site. of Divers prepare to explore the lakeOther technical experts dBreeding or traces around the water body.

Lake Parajem do Arete in Portugal.

MAXPPP



The area is approximately 1.6 km long and approximately 50 km from the point of disappearance. of the girl. Excavations will be minimal This Tuesday and Wednesday.

The lawyer spoke

German lawyer.

dpa – Moritz Frankenberg



Hans Christian Wolters, German prosecutor Braunschweig confirmed information about the excavations of the state.

He said: “As part of the investigation into the Madeleine McCann case, criminal proceedings are currently taking place in Portugal. Operations are being carried out by Portuguese law enforcement officers with the support of officers from the German Federal Criminal Police Office.”

Before adding “That information is missing Background will not be released at this time.”

Man is committed to crime Christian Bruckner, 45 years old, The prime suspect in this case. He is currently in custody for raping a 72-year-old woman in the same area where Madeleine McCann disappeared in 2005.

The lawyer had already said that A A growing body of evidence She linked the suspect to the girl’s disappearance, including cell phone records, but declined to comment on the leads that led to the dam search.

The reservoir is already dug

In 2008, Portuguese lawyer Marcos Arago Correa, representing Maddy’s family, had special divers search the water tank, claiming he had been tipped off by criminal contacts that Madeleine’s body was there.

Bones were found, but they seemed unlikely to be human remains.