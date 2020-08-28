Madison County male sought for questioning in supermarket robbery – News – Athens Banner-Herald

Athens-Clarke police are making an attempt to locate a Madison County man for questioning in an armed theft of the Sinaloa Grocery store on Danielsville Highway.

The robbery happened about 4 p.m. Tuesday when police said a gentleman entered the keep and approached a 59-12 months-previous clerk, who did not converse English, and requested her “give me all of the cash.”

The gentleman was armed with a knife, police reported.

The clerk did not recognize his remark, so she leaned forward to test and make out what he was declaring, according to the report.

The robber then responded by expressing, “Effectively at least give me $20.”

The clerk then began yelling, which attracted the consideration of her daughter-in-regulation, also performing in the retail outlet, law enforcement reported.

The youthful girl saw the person leaving the keep.

The robber was described as an Hispanic male donning a blue mask, khaki shorts and red shirt. He was observed acquiring into a black Honda Accord. The second personnel was equipped to get a photograph of the license plate.

Police identified the automobile was registered to a resident of Madison County and police said Thursday they are at this time attempting to locate the gentleman.