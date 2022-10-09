October 10, 2022

Madonna appears to be gay

October 10, 2022

Madonna She appears to have declared herself gay… believe?

Madge threw a TikTok Sunday that made the world wonder… A video showing her throwing some underwear in the trash with the caption “If I miss it, I’m gay!” She didn’t make it to the trash… and the camera turned away from Madonna who shrugged her off and walked away.

Pretty big news… assuming she’s actually making some here. On the face of it, it looks like she might be lesbian – or at least, bi – but it’s hard to say for sure.

Madge has indicated that she might be attracted to women…not just through public comments, but with her actions as well. She’s closed her lips with a few notable ladies over the course of her career – including Nicki MinajBut memorably… Britney Spears And the Christina Aguilera.

It was a highlight during 2003 VMAs … when Britney and Christina famously kissed on stage – which she later explained passed the torch of the Queen of Pop. Madonna Britney kissed again This year during her wedding, to relive the moment.

Of course, Madonna has only been in relationships with men… as far as we know, anyway. She has been romantically linked to many celebrities over the years – including Dennis RodmanAnd the tupacAnd the Michael JacksonAnd the Vanilla Ice and others.

She was also married to Sean BenPlus Guy Ritchie …with whom she gave birth to a child. She’s had kids with other not-so-famous men as well…and she’s also adopted along the way.

Recently, she’s been dating younger men… but we’ve never seen her confirm her relationship with a woman. All of that may change now, though.

