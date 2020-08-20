Magalong to prioritize COVID-19 screening of grocery, supermarket workers

BAGUIO Metropolis — Mayor Benjamin Magalong will prioritize the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) screening of some 5,000 grocery and supermarket workers in the coming months.

Magalong promised to support owners of grocery suppliers and supermarkets under the Baguio-Benguet Business people and Traders Affiliation to avail of reduced-price tag checks to permit its users to comply with his buy to fork out for the COVID-19 exams of all their workers.

During a the latest consultation meeting, the association agreed to go after necessary screening of all grocery workers and set lockdown procedures in scenario of COVID-19 infection.

The affiliation users admitted they are challenging up in complying with the 100 per cent swab testing need because of to the high cost of the Reverse Transcriptase-Polymerase Chain Response (RT-PCR) assessments.

Magalong explained he will operate out an arrangement for the affiliation to avail of reduced priced take a look at kits as soon as feasible.

The parties also agreed on lockdown rules masking the phrases of make contact with tracing, closure, personnel redeployment and their inclusion in barangay lockdown orders, among the some others.

Magalong claimed that with the aggressive testing, the metropolis expects to have a clearer image of the extent of the healthcare unexpected emergency.

He reported Baguio is a single of the few local govt models that has been able to examination a significant amount of folks. Town info demonstrates, latest situations are primarily neighborhood transmissions.

“This time, we are likely to administer an antigen, a new screening technological know-how that is ready to yield accurate outcomes within 15 minutes,” Magalong mentioned.

The metropolis is planning at the very least 300 beds at the Academics Camp and Sto. Niño isolation facilities.