Mahomes, Lucas Stadium Kansas City as the ice hockey city of the Arizona Coyotes

A day after Arizona voters rejected a new arena for the Arizona Coyotes hockey team, two of Kansas City’s most influential citizens had an idea for where the Coyotes should play. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and Patrick Mahomes, president of the Kansas City Chiefs, tweeted a suggestion to the NHL on Wednesday. “Good morning, Kansas City, surrounds, and Gary Bateman,” Lucas tweeted Wednesday morning. Bettman is the commissioner of the NHL. Later Wednesday, Mahomes made his case: Since the opening of the T-Mobile Center, there has been an effort to bring an NBA or NHL team to Kansas City. The latest attempt was to work to bring the Toronto Raptors to Kansas City, who were not allowed to play home games in Canada during the height of the pandemic. Arizona vote fails In the first release of referendum results Tuesday, voters in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe fiercely opposed three proposals to build a $2.3 billion recreation area that would include a new arena for coyotes. —offering numbers on those in favor, with only ballots dropped on Tuesday left to count. “The National Hockey League is deeply disappointed with the results of the public referendum regarding the Coyotes Arena project in Tempe,” said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. “We will review with the Coyotes what options might be moving forward.” The vote was taken after the City of Phoenix and Sky Harbor International Airport expressed concerns about the residences that were part of the project in a high-noise area under the airport’s flight path: The Wolves were hopeful that the new arena in Tempe would finally allow the franchise to settle down after playing in three different venues since moving to Arizona.

See also Joseph the Penguins, Sens. Mathieu Joseph leaves the snow together

A day after Arizona voters rejected a new arena for the Arizona Coyotes hockey team, two of Kansas City’s most influential citizens had an idea for where the Coyotes should play.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and Kansas City Mayor Patrick Mahomes tweeted a proposal to the NHL on Wednesday.

“Good morning Kansas City, cheers, and Gary Pittman,” Lucas wrote on Twitter Wednesday morning.

Bettman is the commissioner of the NHL.

Later on Wednesday, Mahomes made his case:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

Since the opening of the T-Mobile Center, there has been an effort to bring an NBA or NHL team to Kansas City.

The latest attempt was to work to bring the Toronto Raptors to Kansas City, who were not allowed to play home games in Canada during the height of the pandemic.

Arizona vote fails



In the first release of results from a poll on Tuesday, voters in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe fiercely opposed three proposals to build a $2.3 billion recreation area that would include a new arena for coyotes.

Opposition to all three proposals led by double digits over those in favor, with only ballots dropped on Tuesday left to count.

“The National Hockey League is terribly disappointed with the results of the public referendum on the Coyotes Arena project in Tempe,” said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. “We will review with the Coyotes what the options might be going forward.”

The vote took place after the city of Phoenix and Sky Harbor International Airport expressed concerns about residences that were part of the project in a high-noise area under the airport’s flight path.

The Coyotes hoped the new arena in Tempe would finally allow the franchise to settle down after playing in three different venues since moving to Arizona.