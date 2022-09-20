Mahsa Amini: Five people were killed in Iran in protests over the killing of a woman, according to a human rights group

Hingau Human Rights, a registered Norwegian organization that monitors human rights violations in Iran, said five people were shot dead during demonstrations in Iran’s Kurdish region on Monday. It added that 75 others were injured in other cities over the weekend.

CNN was unable to independently verify reports of deaths and injuries.

Protests erupted after the death of Amen a 22-year-old Iranian woman who died in Tehran after being arrested by Iran’s morality police last week.

Iranian officials said that Amini died on Friday after suffering a “heart attack” and fell into a coma following her arrest last Tuesday. However, her family said she did not suffer from a heart condition, reported “Extension News,” a pro-reform Iranian media outlet that claimed to have spoken to Amini’s father.

Modified security camera footage released by Iranian state media showed Amini collapsing at a “re-education” center where she was taken to receive “instructions” about her clothes. Iran’s morality police are part of the country’s law enforcement and are tasked with enforcing the Islamic Republic’s strict social rules, including a dress code that obliges women to wear a headscarf in public. Iranian police said Amini’s death was an “unfortunate accident” and denied that she was physically harmed while in custody, Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency reported on Monday. Iranian officials said they had conducted an autopsy on Amini’s body. Speaking on Saturday on state TV, the director of Iran’s Forensic Medicine Organization, Mahdi Foruzesh, said the results would be announced after further examination by medical experts. Greater Tehran police chief Hossein Rahimi said at a press conference on Monday that the police “did everything” to keep her alive. See also China fires missiles over Taiwan for the first time as Beijing responds to Pelosi's visit But protesters who took to the streets in Tehran and other cities on Monday did not accept the explanations given by the police, demanding justice and accountability. The semi-official Fars News Agency reported that the protesters were “not convinced” of the police’s justification of Amini’s death and claimed that she died “under torture”. After Amini’s funeral ceremony on Saturday, security forces fired tear gas at protesters in her hometown of Saqqaz, in Iran’s Kurdistan region, according to Iran’s Fars Agency, while Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency said protesters were demanding answers from police and allegedly threw stones at the protesters. Governor’s office. Fars Agency also published a video clip showing demonstrators demonstrating in the capital of the Kurdistan region, Sanandaj, late on Sunday evening, chanting slogans against the officials. A video clip shared by the Free Union of Iran Workers showed protesters in Sanandaj chanting “Death to the dictator.” Another video showed women taking off their headscarves and waving at them in protest in Tehran. Separately, internet watchdog NetBlocks said Monday that its real-time data shows “near-total disruption of internet connectivity in Sanandaj”.

