Major Aston Martin F1 update revealed ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix

Aston Martin’s heavily modified Formula 1 car broke the lid ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix with noticeable changes.

The AMR22 features a completely different side profile and new flooring as part of a package designed to solve the problem of porpoises and help them out of the lower reaches of the F1 midsection.

Aston Martin only beats Williams in the constructors’ championship by six points out of the first five races, with a car that exceeded the weight limit and was compromised in its mechanical composition by poorly designed original (pictured below) that suffered from porpoises.

Team principal Mike Krake had previously hinted that upgrades designed to improve his situation would be ready in time for this weekend’s race, and this was confirmed by images on Thursday in Barcelona showing a dramatically different AMR22 in the parking lane.

The most striking change is the ditching of the bold side profile of the “double-floor” model, which has been replaced by a more traditional side cut-out at the front and a wide flat top deck that slopes down all the way toward the rear tires.

As a result of the new design, the position of the cooling vents has been changed from the top of the side mount to the rear of the monocoque and on the hood.

The changes are complemented by a new flooring with a revised central section.

This drastic review has been expected since pre-season.

“We have a big deal coming up in Barcelona,” said driver Sebastian Vettel in Miami.

“We know it’s not a big step yet in terms of performance, so we’ll see.

“I look forward to the updates.”