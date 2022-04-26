Major cancer detection: new antibody inhibits tumor growth and metastasis, hope for new treatment

Researchers at the Barcelona Biomedical Research Institute have developed the MCLA-158 antibody, which is the basis of the first specific drug against cancer stem cells, which slows the growth of tumors and prevents the appearance of metastases.

This is one of the most important advances in cancer research. “The MCLA-158 antibody prevents the spread of cancer to other organs and prevents the growth of primary tumors in mice fitted with tumor cells from colon cancer patients.“This is the finding of the IRB Barcelona team in collaboration with the Dutch company. Marus NV.

The consortium has made a major breakthrough in the fight against cancer by developing the basis of a drug that prevents the development of cancer and metastasis.

The research results were published in the journal Nature Cancer this Monday and talk about the discovery of the MCLA-158 antibody.

The MCLA-158 antibody exhibits potent growth inhibition of colon cancer organoids, inhibiting the onset of metastasis and the development of cancer in various tumor specimens, including the head and neck, esophagus, and stomach.

The results are very clear that the formation of metastasis is stopped. “In mice treated with this antibody against cancer stem cells, metastases do not appear“, Underlined by IRB Barcelona researcher Edward Patley.”Removal of tumor stem cells may increase the effectiveness of treatment and reduce the risk of metastases.He continues.

And add:Therefore, it may be useful in the future to prevent metastases in patients with local disease.. “

But the test for this antibody, released in Nature Cancer, was done not only on test samples, but also on 7 patients with head and neck cancer.

On examination, all patients were found to have their tumors shrinking, 3 with partial relief and one with complete relief. Of all the cases examined, these are the most common tumors and some currently have the worst prognosis.

The study reveals that this antibody prevents the formation of metastases (i.e., the spread of cancer to other vital organs) and reduces the growth of primary tumors in cancer test specimens.

In particular, it has been tested for cancers of the colon, head and neck, esophagus and stomach, but researchers believe it may be. “Also effective in treating other types of tumors”As Edward Patley explains.

MCLA-158: A dual-action antibody

Antibodies are proteins that our body naturally produces, which identify infectious agents or damaged cells so that they are removed by the immune system’s lymphocytes and white blood cells.

The MCLA-158 antibody can identify two different proteins on the surface of cancer stem cells that promote the uncontrolled growth of cancer and its spread.

Sure, the antibody breaks down one of these proteins and inhibits the growth and survival pathways of cancer stem cells, but it also acts against cells that allow the tumor to multiply in other organs.