Make sense of it all – why Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s dancing video is controversial

According to some politicians, the head of the Finnish government, Sanna Marin, has been criticized for adopting behavior that is not in keeping with his duties. She claims the right to occupy her free time as she pleases.

Finland’s Prime Minister in the heart of critics. A video of CEO Sanna Marin partying with her friends on social media this week continues to stir the nation.

Part of the Finnish opposition condemns what is seen as incompatible with its functions as head of state. The 36-year-old prime minister has claimed the right to do whatever he wants in his spare time. He also agreed to submit to a drug test at the request of some elected officials.

• What is in the video showing the Prime Minister?

The case begins with a video posted on Twitter on Wednesday showing Sanna Marin spending an evening with a group of people posing as relatives. The head of government dances and sings there in a festive atmosphere. The images, undated, are of unknown origin.

The Prime Minister would later refer to “private videos” and “filmed in private locations” as he spends “an evening with friends”.

Among his companions, several Finnish celebrities have been identified by the media Let’s go Including a singer, a stylist or a YouTuber. The images are quickly picked up by many national and international media outlets.

• What did he accuse?

The Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader and prime minister’s video ticks off some in the Finnish opposition. If a part of the political class believes that Sanna Marin can occupy her free time as she likes, for others, the image given by the 30-year-old is considered inadequate for her position.

Others considered Sanna Marin a danger to the country’s security, questioning his ability to make decisions in a sudden crisis.

Other Finnish political figures, on the other hand, lamented that the issue took precedence over other important issues.

• What did she answer?

Faced with criticism, Sanna Marin picked it up when she expressed her “disappointment” to see a private video shared on social networks. PA.

For the 30-year-old, who is currently the world’s youngest sitting head of government, there is no room for controversy. “I have a family life, a professional life and the free time I spend with my friends. Like many people my age,” he said.

There was no way to end her moments of relaxation. “I will continue to be the same person I have been and I hope that will be accepted,” he said.

• Why did she take the drug test?

After the images aired, some elected officials wondered about the prime minister’s composure, with True Finns vice-president Rika Burra prompting “a shadow of a doubt” on the matter. BBC.

The attacks silenced the controversy, prompting the Democratic leader to address the issue at a press conference. If he admits to drinking alcohol on Friday, he promises that he did not consume drugs or witness drug activity during the evening.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I passed a drug test”, and added that he had never consumed this type of substance “in his life”. Results are expected in a week.

• Is this his first controversy?

Sanna Marin had already spent the night in a Helsinki nightclub last December. This time, he was accused of not respecting the quarantine period when he was considered a contact case of Covid-19.

The Prime Minister explained that he was initially instructed that he did not need to self-isolate and was vaccinated twice. She left her work phone at home, where two text messages were sent to her, finally telling her not to leave the house. She ended by apologizing.

The head of government has been spotted several times at festive events in Finland since his election in 2019, such as the Ruisrock festival last July or the Flow festival in Helsinki in mid-August. Foreign trips are often indicated by a section of the political class.