Male arrested for felony damage at Co-op grocery store

A 49-Year-Previous guy was arrested soon after an incident in a supermarket.

Cumbria Constabulary say the man is currently in custody right after he was apprehended for felony harm at the Brampton Co-op on Principal Road.

Police received the get in touch with yesterday at 12pm, even so it’s considered to have taken place throughout the early hrs.

It is comprehended the shop had to shut for a time later on.

A spokesman for the constabulary said: “Officers were termed on July 15 to an incident of criminal damage.

“It is considered to have transpired about 4.40am Wednesday morning.”

“The male has been arrested on suspicion of criminal destruction and is now in custody.”

Any individual with information phone law enforcement on 101, quoting amount 78 of July 15.

Alternatively connect with the Crimestoppers helpline, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.