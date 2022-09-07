Man Maru Moji Maru reacts as India stumbles against Sri Lanka in the Asian Cup. Watch:

After an impressive run in the group stage, expectations were high from Team India in the 2022 AFC Asian Cup. However, after two consecutive defeats in the Super 4 stage against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, India is on the verge of exit. India now has to rely on the results of the other teams, in order to qualify for the final. On Tuesday, India’s sparkling 41-ball captain Rohit Sharma went 72 to no avail, as Sri Lanka completed a 174-ball chase to spare for Needing 21 on 12 balls, and Sri Lanka scored 14 times in the penultimate inning. Bovneshwar KumarAlmost sealed in their favour. India will miss the tournament if Pakistan beat Afghanistan on Wednesday.

During the India-Sri Lanka match, Moamen Saqib, better known as “Maru Moghi Maru”, was present at the stadium. He has made an interesting reel on India screen. He can be heard saying in the video: “India is in a difficult situation. Sri Lankan speculators are doing really well as they head towards victory. Hope in the Indo-Pakistan final is sinking. This is cheating.”

Chasing what seemed like an equal result in the roles break, the Sri Lankans were off to a great start with the opening Kosal Mendes (57 of 37 balls) and Batum Nissanka (52 of 37 balls) He put in 91 runs at a fast rate. The Fifty was sixth with both hitters finding loopholes and limits on a regular basis quite easily, which put enormous pressure on the seemingly clueless Indian bowling attack against the positive approach adopted by the Lankan hitters.

However, the leg spinner Josefindra Chahal He had other ideas because he struck twice on the twelfth day to stop Sri Lanka’s march.

Ravichandran Ashwin send it back Danushka Gunatilaka (1) to leave Sri Lanka in a spot of concern at 110 for three on the fourteenth.

On the first ball of the next ball, Sri Lanka was dealt a physical blow as Chahal got the big wicket from Mendes, who trapped the lbw in front of the wicket.

But the captain of Sri Lanka Dason Shanaka The (33 not out) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (25 not out) stayed until the end to complete the task for their team by partnering to win the fifth wicket match from 64 rounds.

