Man who assaulted flight attendants gets 60 days in prison

A 23-year-old Ohio man who authorities say groped two flight attendants and punched a third before being plastered to his seat amid taunts from fellow passengers on a flight last summer has been sentenced to 60 days in prison.

Portions of the episode, which occurred during a Frontier Airlines flight from Philadelphia to Miami on July 31, 2021, were recorded on video. It was among the many altercations received by service workers and angry customers Extensive advertising during the pandemic, Especially on commercial flights.

In February, Maxwell Berry, of Norwalk, Ohio, pleaded guilty in the United States District Court in Miami to three counts of assault. In addition to the prison sentence, Mr. Perry was fined $2,500 and paid more than $1,500 in compensation.

Mr. Perry’s lawyer, Jason Kress, argued in a court filing that he should not go to prison for the crime, saying what he did that day was out of his nature and that he had already been severely punished in the form of damage to his reputation.