March 16, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Manchester United 0-1 Atletico Madrid (1-2 aggregate): Champions League Round of 16, second leg – as it happened | football

Joy Love March 16, 2022 6 min read




18:35

Rangnick says he was satisfied with Manchester United’s first half, but “we could and should have scored”. He says conceding on the counterattack gave Atletico the lead in defence, which he considers experts to do. He lamented “some intriguing refereeing decisions” in the second half as well as wasting time on Atletico’s part, and says “having only four minutes of extra time was a joke”.




18:14

de gea’s reaction

“We are really disappointed with the result. It’s hard to describe what we feel in words. They are a very experienced team, they know how to play this kind of game… So it was difficult for us to create many chances. Once they scored the goal, they put the team on.” It’s all at the back… It’s a very difficult result against them. We tried to the end but it wasn’t enough… We have to keep fighting but this is a difficult moment, I feel sad.”




17:57

At the end of the pitch, Atlético players gather in front of their fans, cheering and dancing. United players have long walked through the tunnel. They didn’t perform terribly today but they showed their limits and their lack of a plan. Atlético will not go much further in this tournament.

updated




17:52

90 + 4 minutes: Cornet to United .. Definitely their last chance? De Gea is coming forward for it…




17:50

90 + 2 minutesA good intervention in midfield by Pogba, who then sends Mata clear. He was brought down – no yellow card for Atletico, funny enough, but a free kick to United. The first man authorized the extradition of Telles.




17:49

90 minutesUnited will stay in Europe for at least four more minutes…




17:48

89 minutesThis is how it goes with United: A yellow card has just been shown to… Darren Fletcher, apparently for his protest against the award of a free kick. United have gifted a lot of them in the last few minutes, and each time the Atletico players have taken advantage of that.




17:46

88 minutesUnited are not sharp enough by any means. There is a lot of confusion and clamor around them, but they are slow and not hurting Atletico, who just have to shove them away and wait for United to misplace a pass.




17:45

87 minutes: After United’s more intense possession, Rashford gave the ball wide, allowing Atlético to strike back. Dalot stops them with a mistake, and gets a yellow card.




17:42

83 minutes: Sancho wins a corner kick off Savic’s bottom left. Telles takes. Joao Felix is ​​heading away in the near post. Dalot collects it and goes for a blast from 25 yards. wide.




17:39

82 minutes: Varane misses Joao Felix. Then Matic gently throws the ball forward while lying on the ground. A reference to the gestural anger of the Atlético players, and a yellow card for Matic.




17:38

80 minutes: Atletico are trying to empty United with some possession. They then thwarted them by taking their time in the first switch, and Kondogbia eventually replaced Koke.




17:35

78 minutes: Another free kick for United in a useful cross position, this time for a foul on Rashford. It tells flights from the left. Varane rises to meet him with a lightning header near the penalty area. Oblak makes excellent one-handed tackles!

Raphael Varane saves Oblak with a fine.

 Raphael Varane saves Oblak with a fine. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

updated




17:33

74 minutes: Varane sprinkles a fine ball wide for Telles on the left. Telles digs a dangerous cross and is looking for Ronaldo coming at the back post. But Gimenez, once again, is well positioned to get around this problem.




17:31

73 minutes: Herrera escapes custody after a late intervention on Varane. Free kick for United in the middle of the road inside the Atlético half. Tells one curl towards Ronaldo. But Oblak skips his line and gets there first.




17:30

72 minutes: United is very rough and low on energy. Atletico are not geniuses but they seem wiser now.




17:28

71 minutes: Joao Felix detects De Gea off his line and tries to throw him from 40 yards. At least, I suppose that’s what he was trying to do. What he actually did was pull a low shot 25 yards wide.




17:27

69 minutes: Rashford’s first involvement loses the ball and then drops his leg. Free kick for Atletico in the middle of the road.




17:25

United trio substitutionRashford, Pogba, and Matic vs. Ilanga, McTominay and Fernandez.




17:25

66 minutesLlorente fouled Fred, awarding United a direct free kick to the left of the Atletico area. There are all kinds of shoves and shoves in the chest while players wait for Fernandes to be delivered. Then he hit her on the face of the goal … very painful for Ronaldo and Maguire!

Ronaldo and Maguire cannot make the connection.

 Ronaldo and Maguire cannot make the connection. Photo: Sean Pottrell/Getty Images

updated




17:21

62 minutes: More passing along with United, and it’s all a little slow. Telles tries to enter some zip code and plots and find Ronaldo. But Savic reads his intentions, intercepts the pass and incites the counter. Joao Felix almost scored a low cross-end from the left but was involved behind a corner kick. And from the set, Jimenez runs a header just over the bar. That could have been curtains for Manchester United.




17:18

60 minutes: A long period of possession for United, all in the Atlético run. They go from side to side and back again before eventually working Dalot at the bottom right. Dalot clips over a beautiful cross. Sancho offsets her in volleyball at 10 yards, stretching and under pressure. It explodes widely from remote mail. It would have been a great goal.

Jadon Sancho misses a missed opportunity.

 Jadon Sancho misses a missed opportunity. Photography: Martin Reckitt/PA

updated




17:15

58 minutes: Fernandes sends an optimistic cross to the area from the right wing. Easy choices for Oblak.




17:15

57 minutes: This does not happen to United. They can’t make any real breakthrough in Atletico’s defence, and the visitors look brighter on possession.




17:13

54 minutes: Sancho, on the left wing, pushed the ball inside to Fred. The Brazilian has so much confidence today that he tried a 25-yard shot. Pulls him well off the post.




17:11

53 minutes: Joao Felix teases Maguire at the United Fund. Maguire goes one way, then tries to go the other way, then passes back to De Gea, who speeds up the inaccurate playoff…but saves the return shot from 25 yards. Then De Gea yelled for Maguire to stop messing around in the back.




17:10

51 minutesUnited are disappointed. Atletico shoot the ball intelligently and miss.




17:08

49 minutes: Fernandez is told he grumbles relentlessly. If Luis Suarez comes, it will be interesting to see how this duo align…




17:07

48 minutes: Fernandes misses a pass in midfield and then reprimands the referee instead of chasing behind. Atletico seize the opportunity to hit the ball, trying to puncture the United Mojo.




17:05

47 minutes: Dalot hits a pass from haflway lin eto Fernandes at the edge of the penalty area. The Portuguese take it beautifully to the Elanga track, which shoots wide from the corner of the box. A bright start in the second half by United, who almost equalized before Atletico was affected.

Anthony Ilanga approaching early in the second half.

 Anthony Ilanga approaching early in the second half. Photo: Sean Pottrell/Getty Images

updated




17:03

46 minutesNo staff changes yet: How long before Rangnick casts Pogba, Rashford and Cavani?




16:49

Half time: United 0-1 Atletico (Total: 1-2)

United is in trouble. They were in front for most of the first half and missed two good chances before a sporadic counterattack knocked them down. Atlético have them wherever they want.




16:48

45 + 2 minutes: Fernandez has a swipe of miles outside! She’s got a wicked twist on him and Oblak must quickly adjust his feet to change directions and get them out of the way!




16:47

45 + 1 minute: Reinidlo hits the ball from the edge of his box all the way down the other end. Atletico only wants to reach the first half without compromising their lead.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Jacksonville Jaguars release lead striker Miles Jack after spending a spree

March 15, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

Warriors Notes: Steve Curry Bolted to 47 on Birthday Win vs. Wizards

March 15, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Yankees Trade Gary Sanchez to Twins

March 14, 2022 Joy Love

You may have missed

2 min read

Strange New Worlds Discover James T. Kirk in Paul Wesley – Deadline

March 16, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

NASA astronauts perform spacewalks to provide space station power upgrades

March 16, 2022 Cheryl Riley
6 min read

Manchester United 0-1 Atletico Madrid (1-2 aggregate): Champions League Round of 16, second leg – as it happened | football

March 16, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

Researcher uses Dirty Pipe exploit to fully root Pixel 6 Pro and Samsung S22

March 16, 2022 Len Houle