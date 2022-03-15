Manchester United 0-1 Atletico Madrid (1-2 aggregate): Champions League Round of 16, second leg – as it happened | football

18:35
18:14
de gea’s reaction
17:57
updated
17:55
Full-time: Manchester United 0-1 Atletico Madrid (Total: 1-2)
17:52
17:50
17:49
17:48
17:46
17:45
17:43
17:42
17:39
17:38
17:35
updated
17:33
17:31
17:30
17:28
17:27
17:25
17:25
updated
17:21
17:18
updated
17:15
17:15
17:13
17:11
17:10
17:08
17:07
17:05
updated
17:03
16:49
Half time: United 0-1 Atletico (Total: 1-2)
16:48
16:47
“Travel aficionado. Infuriatingly humble reader. Incurable internet specialist.”
More Stories
Jacksonville Jaguars release lead striker Miles Jack after spending a spree
Warriors Notes: Steve Curry Bolted to 47 on Birthday Win vs. Wizards
Yankees Trade Gary Sanchez to Twins